Balearic Islands Proposed Ban on Burkas and Niqabs Sparks Intense Political Debate

The Balearic Islands' parliament is debating a total ban on facial coverings like burkas and niqabs, with fines up to £25,000. The proposal, backed by Vox and PP, is criticized by left-wing parties as racist, while supporters cite women's rights and security.

The Balearic Islands are considering a total ban on the wearing of burkas and niqabs in public spaces, with proposed fines of up to £25,000 for repeat offenders.

The legislative initiative was put forward by the right-wing Vox party and the People's Party of the Balearic Islands (PP). The proposal has drawn opposition from left-wing parties including PSIB, MES per Mallorca, MES per Menorca, and Unidas Podemos. Vox's proposal includes not only substantial fines but also potential prison sentences of up to four years for individuals who coerce or force women or minors to wear these garments.

Additionally, the bill suggests the expulsion of foreign nationals who repeatedly violate the ban. Vox MP Manuela Canadas, a key proponent, argued that normalizing these garments signifies a medieval regression in modern society and that they represent the submission and subjugation of women, erasing their civil existence. She characterized the veil as a tool for obliterating a woman's personality and dismissed opposing left-wing groups as hypocritical and fake feminists.

Canadas framed the ban not as discrimination but as a necessary measure for public order, national security, and the preservation of Spanish identity and culture, asserting that Islamic practices that denigrate women have no place in Spain. PP deputy Cristina Gil supported many of these arguments, stating that the burka and niqab violate women's dignity and that the law restricts a practice that renders women invisible rather than infringing on religious freedom.

Gil also highlighted security concerns regarding facial identification and cited the European Court of Human Rights' rulings that uphold limitations on full-face veils for the sake of 'living together' in society. She accused the left of denying women's right to exist through their supposed progressivism.

In contrast, the opposing parties labeled the proposal as racist and questioned the genuine concern for women's rights behind the initiative. PSIB deputy Teresa Suárez contended that the law exploits the burka to frame Islam as incompatible with Spanish society and aims to create a common enemy, reflecting an obsessive fear of a supposed cultural threat.

The debate in the Balearics is part of a broader European trend, as over 20 countries globally have implemented some form of ban on full-face coverings. France was the first in Europe to enact a blanket ban in 2011, followed by Belgium, whose law was upheld by the European Court of Human Rights in 2017. Italy's Lombardy region has imposed restrictions on covering faces in public buildings and hospitals since 2015.

Most recently, Portugal's parliament approved a similar bill, proposed by the far-right Chega party, targeting burqas and niqabs worn by Muslim women. While full-face coverings remain a minority practice among European Muslims, they have become a deeply polarizing issue, with proponents arguing they symbolize gender discrimination and pose security risks, while critics view bans as discriminatory attacks on religious freedom and cultural expression.

The burqa is a full-body covering with a mesh screen over the eyes, while the niqab leaves only the eyes exposed





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Balearic Islands Burka Ban Niqab Ban Vox PP PSIB Face Veil Ban European Court Of Human Rights France Belgium Portugal Religious Freedom Women's Rights Security Islamophobia Multiculturalism

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