Balearic Islands Propose Total Ban on Burkas and Niqabs with hefty fines

A proposed legislation in the Balearic Islands seeks to impose a complete ban on the wearing of burkas and niqabs in public, with fines reaching up to £25,000 for repeat violations. The bill, backed by the right-wing Vox and PP parties, has drawn sharp criticism from left-wing groups who denounce it as racist and a tool for xenophobia. The debate echoes similar bans across Europe, justified on grounds of gender equality and security, but condemned by opponents as discriminatory against Muslim women.

The Balearic Islands are considering a total ban on burkas and niqabs, with proposed fines of up to £25,000 for repeat offenders. The bill, initially put forward by the right-wing Vox party and the People's Party of the Balearic Islands (PP), is currently under review by the Balearic Parliament.

Meanwhile, left-wing parties including PSIB, MES per Mallorca, MES per Menorca, and Unidas Podemos have voted against the measure. Vox's proposal includes prison sentences of up to four years for anyone who forces, intimidates, or coerces a woman to wear the garments, and expulsion from the national territory for foreign repeat offenders.

Vox MP Manuela Canadas argued that normalizing these garments represents a "medieval regression" and that practices that "denigrate women" have no place in Spanish society, calling the veil a "tool for erasing personality" that symbolizes "submission and subjugation.

" She also accused left-wing groups of hypocrisy and labeled them "fake feminists," while asserting that the ban is not discriminatory but a measure of public order and national security. PP deputy Cristina Gil echoed similar sentiments, stating that the burka and niqab violate women's dignity and that the law does not affect religious freedom but restricts a practice that makes women invisible.

She also cited security concerns, noting that the garments impede facial identification, and referenced the European Court of Human Rights' support for such bans. However, the opposing left-wing parties have condemned the proposal as "racist," with PSIB deputy Teresa Suárez claiming it is not about women's freedom but about stoking fear of a "cultural threat" and creating a "common enemy.

" The debate takes place against a broader European context, where more than 20 countries have implemented some form of ban on full-face coverings. France introduced the first blanket ban in 2011, and the European Court of Human Rights has consistently upheld such restrictions, including Belgium's ban in 2017, citing the need to protect "living together" in society. Other regions, such as Italy's Lombardy, have imposed restrictions on face coverings in public buildings and hospitals.

Portugal's parliament recently approved a similar bill targeting burqas and niqabs, proposed by the hard-right Chega party. While the practice of full-face covering remains rare among Muslim women in Europe, it remains a polarizing issue, with proponents citing gender discrimination and security risks, and opponents viewing bans as discriminatory against Muslim women. The burqa covers the entire body with a mesh over the eyes, while the niqab leaves the eye area uncovered





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Balearic Islands Burka Ban Niqab Ban Vox Party PP PSIB European Court Of Human Rights France Belgium Portugal Chega Face Covering Ban Islamic Dress Religious Freedom Women's Rights Security Racism

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