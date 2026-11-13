Baldwin County schools celebrate first ever A on Alabama report card

Baldwin County Public Schools earned its first A on Alabama’s state report card, with a score of 92 — up three points from last year’s 89.

Baldwin County Public Schools earned its first A on Alabama’s state report card, with a score of 92 — up three points from last year’s 89.

The score is the system’s highest since Alabama began issuing report cards. Baldwin County is also the only A-rated system in the state with more than 30,000 K–12 students, according to the state’s 2025–26 grade and enrollment data.

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“I would dare say there’s no other system as large as we are that scored this,” McRae said. “We’re putting the right people in the right places. We’re giving them the right resources. And kids are performing,” McRae said.

“This right here shows what we’re doing is worth it. ” Principals across the county pointed to teachers, staff and student support as key factors, while describing different approaches at their schools. At Daphne Elementary, Principal Laura Herron said having more staff available to help students made a difference. She said the school’s score rose from 79 to 96 over the past four or five years.

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“Our people,” Herron said when asked what she credits for the progress. “Having more hands in the school to provide intervention for students is what we attribute our success to. ” At Fairhope High School, Principal Jon Cardwell said the score climbed to 93 this year, after reaching 91 last year. He credited teachers and students, along with resources that allowed the school to hire intervention teachers and keep class sizes smaller.

“Our three mill has impacted our school so greatly,” Cardwell said. “That three mill has been a game changer for us. ” Summerdale School Principal Tiffany Goldschmidt said her school’s score rose from 80 to 85 in one year by focusing on individual student growth and using data to guide instruction.

“We really focused on growth and every student looking at where they were and how they could grow,” Goldschmidt said. “Every day in our announcements and our professional learning communities, we’re talking about, ‘How do we grow students? ’” Goldschmidt said Summerdale does not receive municipal funding and its Title I funding has decreased from $300,000 to $132,000 since she became principal in December 2024.

She said the school is doing more with less and credited teachers, students and families for the improvement. The gains come as Alabama’s overall state report-card score rose from 86.67 to 88.27. The federal reporting score increased from 86 to 88. State officials said scores rose in nearly every category, while academic growth held steady.

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Baldwin County Public Schools earned its first A on Alabama’s state report card, with a score of 92 — up three points from last year’s 89.