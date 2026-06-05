Baldwin County prepares for hurricane season with coordination event, drainage improvements

County officials gather in Robertsdale to discuss storm response plans as Fort Morgan drainage project wraps up

Crews gathered in Robertsdale Friday for an annual pre-season coordination event where they discussed what to do before and after a storm.

“We like to stay fresh on what our plan is. And when we make improvements, we want to properly disseminate that. And the most important thing is the coordination. That the right hand knows what the left hand is doing,” said Tom Tyler, director of Baldwin County EMA.

“So, if we could have a meaningful discussion before it’s necessary, we can make everything go much smoother after the fact. ” County officials have finished the Surfside Drive drainage improvements project in the Fort Morgan area. The project was part of a $2.7 million investment aimed at better protecting residents during hurricanes and heavy rain events.

“The area traditionally held water for an extended amount of time, and these improvements will help that water recede a lot faster and allow residents to return back to their homes a lot quicker,” said Mark Acreman, assistant county engineer. Residents were appreciative when the job was done.

“I think they realized the extent of what we did. It was over a mile of stormwater pipe that we put in and a major outfall to Mobile Bay that’s going to provide the water a chance to get out,” Acreman said. The coordination event and drainage project both required a team effort. And it’s all to keep residents safe.

“It’s important that we bring together our partners when we’re developing a plan to expedite recovery after a tropical event. And those partners include, obviously, our county team members like our highway department, our EMA, our building department, our public transportation,” Acreman said.

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