One involves a future roundabout

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - The Baldwin County, AL Commission posted on its Facebook page this week that the commission is advancing two road projects involving County Road 65.

Here is part of the post: County Road 65 & County Road 32 Intersection Project Advances The Commission authorized the next phase of the County Road 65 Corridor expansion through improvements to the County Road 32 Intersection utilizing funding through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. The project is intended to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and address transportation needs in a growing area of Baldwin County.

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Engineering Approved for Future CR 65 & CR 10 Roundabout The Commission approved engineering design services for planned roundabout improvements at County Road 65 and County Road 10. Moving the project into the design phase allows planning to move forward on transportation improvements aimed at increasing safety and improving traffic operations at the intersection.