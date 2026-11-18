The actor got emotional about his journey to reach a diagnosis.

star Alec Baldwin, 68, says he has made heart monitoring part of his wellness regimen for four years. Staying on top of his overall wellness was important to Baldwin, whose father, Alexander Baldwin Jr., died at 55 of lung cancer.

He had experienced an aortic aneurysm before he died in 1983. CAD is a common type of heart disease in which plaque accumulates within the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart. Hailey Bieber, the actor’s daughter and wife of pop star Justin Bieber, pushed him to prioritize his heart health.

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“Out of nowhere, Hailey looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, you know your thing with your dad’s aorta, did you ever have that checked? ’” Baldwin told.

“I looked at her like, ‘I don’t need to have my aorta checked. My dad died because he smoked a pipe. ’” Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Hailey Bieber, photographed at a New York City event in 2014. Hailey cautioned her father to stay on top of his health.

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“I was at home, and I got this kind of fluttering on my chest, directly over my heart,” he said. “I felt this weird kind of tickling sensation on my skin, directly under my pectoral muscle,” he said, comparing it to tickling a feather at the back of his hand. Still, Baldwin said he “didn’t think anything of it,” mistaking his symptoms for running on an empty, unfed stomach.

After 48 hours of experiencing strange symptoms, he reached out to an aortic specialist.

“He wastes no time. He just literally says to me these life-changing words: ‘Listen to me, and do exactly as I tell you. When you hang up this phone…’ And that’s when I knew something was wrong,” Baldwin told People. The practitioner referred him to a New York City cardiologist.

Less than two hours later, the actor was admitted to Lenox Hill Hospital, where doctors performed tests and ultimately diagnosed him with CAD. A cardiac catheterization procedure delivered another shocking blow, revealing that his left anterior descending artery was 90 percent blocked. Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Brunch during the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. After experiencing such a close call, Baldwin is emotional about the “what ifs.

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”“You just start to go through all of those thoughts in your head, like, what could have happened? That was kind of life-changing because I thought I was fine,” he told*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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