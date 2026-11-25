Larian Studios confirms Baldur's Gate 3: Shadowheart, a fantasy novel by Tasha Suri exploring the cleric's past. Scheduled for June 8, 2027, this official expansion delves into her time in the cult of Shar before the game's events.

Larian Studios has officially announced a new narrative expansion for the Baldur's Gate franchise, confirming that the popular role-playing series will return with a fantasy novel rather than a traditional video game sequel. The upcoming story, titled Baldur's Gate 3: Shadowheart, will focus on the game's beloved cleric companion and is scheduled for publication on June 8, 2027. Preorders for the book are currently available through official retail channels.

Shadowheart's Prequel Story Details

The novel, written by World Fantasy Award-winning author Tasha Suri, travels back in time to explore the complicated past of Shadowheart before players encounter her in the original game. The narrative follows her life inside the secretive religious order of Shar, the goddess associated with darkness and loss, while she serves as an acolyte in an underground church beneath the city of Baldur's Gate. Her faith is deeply rooted in the belief that surrendering memories is a necessary route to power.

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The plot is triggered by a murder investigation in the affluent Upper City of Baldur's Gate, a case that draws Shadowheart out of her underground community. When a member of her religious order is found dead, she is assigned to investigate alongside fellow acolytes, forcing her to navigate the dangerous and polished secrets of the wealthy district. This setting provides ample room to examine the beliefs and rituals that shaped her character long before the events of the critically acclaimed game.

Key Characters and Investigation Arc

As Shadowheart follows the evidence regarding the murder, three distinct companions enter the story, each bringing unique perspectives and potential conflicts to the investigation. Mirie serves as an ambitious Griefguard, while Caldan acts as a cynical propagandist, and Nocturne is a charming quartermaster whose true motives remain suspect to Shadowheart. Their diverse roles suggest that the mystery involves complex questions of loyalty, influence, and trust beyond simply identifying a killer.

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The official premise frames this murder investigation as a rigorous test of both Shadowheart's investigative judgment and her devotion to Shar. As she uncovers unfamiliar temptations and truths, she begins to question the comforts offered by her faith. This structure sets up an intimate character study that explores the convictions she held before players met her, revealing how much her past has shaped her identity and actions in the main game.

Franchise Expansion and Future Plans

This release joins a growing collection of stories expanding the Baldur's Gate universe beyond the screen, following the precedent set by T. Kingfisher's prequel novel for Astarion. Character-focused comics have also added further material to the setting, giving fans additional opportunities to explore the histories of the game's most recognizable companions. Unlike the upcoming television adaptation from HBO, which is expected to take place after the events of Baldur's Gate 3, this novel serves as a direct prequel to the cleric's timeline.

The announcement coincides with the ongoing success of the original title, which holds an average critic score of 96 out of 100 on OpenCritic and was released on August 3, 2023. Developed using Larian Studios' proprietary Divinity 4.0 engine, the game supports full cross-platform play and progression. The novel's June 8, 2027 release date offers fans another official way to return to the Forgotten Realms while waiting for further developments in the franchise's multimedia strategy.