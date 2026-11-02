Baldur's Gate 3 Gets World of Warcraft Mod 'Forsaken' on PC

Larian Studios player SquallyDaBeanz releases 'Forsaken,' a massive Baldur's Gate 3 mod inspired by World of Warcraft. Act 1 is free on Nexus Mods for PC.

A new community-driven expansion breathes fresh life into Larian Studios' award-winning role-playing game. The mod titled Forsaken transports players from the Forgotten Realms directly into the dark, undead landscapes of the World of Warcraft universe. This significant addition proves that the title continues to receive substantial attention from its dedicated fanbase despite the developer shifting focus to new projects.

Forsaken Mod Introduces Undead Campaign

Modder SquallyDaBeanz has officially released the first act of this ambitious project, which draws direct inspiration from the Tirisfal Glades zone in World of Warcraft Classic. The story operates independently of the main Baldur's Gate 3 campaign, allowing players to step into the shoes of a Forsaken who has escaped the control of the Lich King. This character must navigate a world in flux while attempting to reclaim the fallen kingdom of Lordaeron.

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The narrative structure supports deep immersion through a variety of new locations and challenges. Players traverse dangerous dungeons, explore forgotten ruins, and visit newly established settlements. The journey involves hunting powerful monsters, confronting hostile forces, and uncovering mysterious dark rituals that threaten the region. This setup mirrors the gritty atmosphere associated with the source material while adapting it for the complex mechanics of the Larian engine.

Quests, Combat, and Companion Details

The scope of Act 1 includes a substantial amount of content designed for experienced players. The update features more than twenty new quests that drive the storyline forward. Players will encounter over thirty unique combat scenarios that test their strategic abilities and resource management skills.

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Gameplay interactions are enhanced by the inclusion of sixty handcrafted non-player characters and traders. These figures populate the world and provide essential services or dialogue opportunities. The mod also introduces new creatures, weapons, magical items, and puzzles. Hidden secrets are scattered throughout the environment, rewarding careful exploration and observation.

Role-playing elements remain central to the experience. The campaign includes original dialogue and cutscenes that advance the plot. Class-specific conversations and skill checks appear frequently, preserving the branching narrative flexibility that made the original game popular. Players can recruit three companions at the Deathknell Chapel to aid them in their quest. These allies are Darnell, a Fighter; Isabella, a Sorcerer; and Duesten, a Cleric.

Technical Requirements and Future Updates

The campaign is balanced for characters between levels 1 and 5. While the companions currently focus primarily on combat rather than deep storytelling, the creator plans to expand their narratives in future updates. The experience leans more heavily into combat and exploration compared to the branching narrative elements of the base game.

Forsaken is available to download for free through Nexus Mods. PC players must install the file and enable it through the game's Mod Manager. Starting a new game after installation begins the adventure. Multiplayer functionality is supported, provided all participants have the identical files installed on their systems. This mod is exclusive to PC platforms, as the creator has confirmed that a console release is not possible.

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Development continues behind the scenes with Act 2 currently in progress. There is no release window scheduled for the second act at this time. This release demonstrates how the passionate community extends the lifespan of Baldur's Gate 3, offering content that rivals official expansions.