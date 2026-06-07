Baldur's Gate 3 Cosmic Vessel Mod: Massive Expansion Adds New Origin Character, Class, and Locations

The Baldur's Gate 3 modding community is developing an ambitious expansion called Cosmic Vessel, introducing a fully voiced origin character, new class with subclasses, fresh questlines and explorable areas. Recent milestones include reveals of the scholar-turned-amnesiac protagonist Saira, finalized class mechanics, a showcase trailer, and ongoing work on a new narrative location.

While Larian Studios has shifted focus toward their next Divinity title and ceased official updates for Baldur's Gate 3 , the game's vibrant modding community continues to push boundaries with increasingly ambitious projects.

Among these, the Cosmic Vessel mod stands out as perhaps the most expansive and highly anticipated fan-made addition to date. First announced over a year ago by a dedicated volunteer team, Cosmic Vessel aims to deliver a fully featured expansion that rivals official DLC in scope, featuring a fully voiced original origin character, an entire new playable class with multiple subclasses, a substantial questline, multiple new locations, and a wealth of original assets including weapons, armor, spells, music, and voice acting.

The project has now reached several major development milestones, highlighted by the release of a detailed progress report and a stunning first-look showcase trailer. The centerpiece of Cosmic Vessel is its new origin character, Saira-a scholar of the stars whose life is forever altered by a mysterious encounter.

Before her ill-fated expedition, Saira was a newly inducted member of the Society of Brilliance, devoting her life not to combat or politics, but to the patient observation of celestial phenomena and hidden cosmic forces. Sent to investigate strange disturbances beyond Baldur's Gate, she and her team discover a peculiar shard; after a violent burst of energy, Saira awakens with her memories erased, imprisoned in a pod aboard the Nautiloid.

This backstory weaves her personal struggle with the mod's broader themes of fractured identity and ancient cosmic influence, setting the stage for a narrative that seamlessly integrates with Baldur's Gate 3's existing lore while venturing into entirely new territory. Complementing Saira's story is the mod's signature addition: the Cosmic Vessel class, a spellcasting archetype built around wielding celestial energy while grappling with a splintered psyche.

The development team has finalized the class design, promising over 100 new spells, unique feats, and multiple subclass options that reflect different interpretations of the cosmic power source. The mod will also introduce original weapons, armor, encounters, visual effects, and environmental designs-all crafted to maintain a cohesive and immersive experience consistent with Larian's world. Work is also progressing on a new narrative location called the Sanctum, tied directly to Saira's journey.

Although no release date has been set, the team's rapid progress and open recruitment efforts suggest an eventual launch could arrive sooner than expected. In the meantime, interested players can explore the official Cosmic Vessel website and newsletter for ongoing updates, developer insights, and deeper breakdowns of the mod's expanding content





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Baldur's Gate 3 Cosmic Vessel Mod New Origin Character New Class Saira Modding Community RPG Expansion

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