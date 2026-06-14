Baldur's Gate 3 Adult Coloring Book To Release Next Year

Baldur's Gate 3 fans will want to mark their calendars for an incredible new high-quality artistic release from Jaki King and Ten Speed Press. The book features all of the game's most iconic characters and is set to release on August 11, 2026.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most iconic role-playing games ever created, and while Larian Studios has moved on from giving players additional content or updates, the community remains active.

The game's influence has become huge in the current zeitgeist, and it's certain to stand the test of time. New RPGs entering the conversation are always compared to BG3 to some extent. Die-hard fans of the game are looking for a unique new release that features all the beloved characters. On August 11, an official new release is coming with Shadowheart, Gale, Astarion, and the rest of the gang making a return.

The release is an 80-page adult coloring book featuring all of the game's most iconic characters. The book is set to release on August 11, 2026, retailing for $18.99 USD at all major physical and digital retailers. The book contains 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings that allow fans to explore the characters, creatures, and settings of Baldur's Gate 3. The adult coloring book is the perfect way to revisit the stories and adventures of this immersive game.

The book features illustrations printed on their own pages of thick, non-bleed paper with perforations so fans can easily tear them out. The book is available for pre-order now at various outlets. Publisher Penguin Random House also has an incredible The Necromancy of Thay replica notebook coming out in July this year that fans will definitely want to add to their collection.

The community remains as active as ever before, with fans creating massive new expansions in the form of fan-created mods, as well as discussing the upcoming HBO television series. The community's passion for the game is unbeatable, and it's hard to believe just how huge Baldur's Gate 3's influence has become in the current zeitgeist. The game's influence is certain to stand the test of time, even as new RPGs enter the conversation.

Die-hard fans of the game will want to mark their calendars for an incredible new high-quality artistic release from Jaki King and Ten Speed Press. The book is the perfect way to revisit the stories and adventures of this immersive game.

Fans can also explore the community's passion for the game by subscribing to the newsletter for curated looks at official releases, art-focused pieces like the adult coloring book, product roundups and collector spotlights that place new items in the context of the game's community and culture. The newsletter is the perfect way to stay up-to-date with all the latest Baldur's Gate 3 news and releases.

Fans can also get deeper coverage of the game by following the game's social media accounts and website. The game's developer, Larian Studios, has officially moved on from giving players additional content or updates, but the community remains as active as ever before. The game is set to stand the test of time, and its influence is certain to be felt for years to come.

New fans of the game are always discovering it, and the game's influence is becoming bigger and bigger. The community's passion for the game is unbeatable, and it's hard to believe just how huge Baldur's Gate 3's influence has become in the current zeitgeist. Fans can also get updates about new releases and products by subscribing to the game's newsletter.

The community is always looking for new and interesting ways to experience the game, and the official adult coloring book is the perfect way to do so





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baldur's Gate 3 Adult Coloring Book Jaki King Ten Speed Press Penguin Random House August 11 2026 RPG Gaming Larian Studios

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why summer flies by as an adult—but lasted forever when you were 10Blame your brain's filing system.

Read more »

PCC's adult education programs in jeopardy following state funding cutsPima Community College officials say the school faces an uncertain future for its adult education programs after state leaders agreed to eliminate funding for the Community College Adult Education Workforce Program.

Read more »

Review: ‘Adult Storytime’ a relatable collection of caregivers’ ups, downsCreated by OnWord Theatre, it’s a collection of 12 real-life stories interspersed with well-performed blues songs

Read more »

Already Good EnoughSelf-healing for adult children of narcissists.

Read more »