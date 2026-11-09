Bald eagle Shadow defends Kaydee and his nest from intruder

The potential mates were spotted in Big Bear Valley for the first time in two weeks.

potentially new partner Kaydee However, just after landing, Kaydee was on high alert because another eagle was eyeing the nest from above. Shadow quickly responded with loud vocals, and came swooping past the nest.

While the intruding eagle briefly followed Shadow away, it made a turn back towards the nest. Kaydee made more calls to Shadow and quickly flew out of the nest, as the intruder tried to land on the branches above her. Shadow returned to the nest, and put himself between Kaydee and the intruder above, and all threeflew away. Eventually, Shadow perched on a nearby tree and was heard giving a warning call in a loud voice while standing watch.

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The scene that appeared straight out of a movie was another exciting moment for the eagles of Big Bear Valley. , the non-profit organization that runs the livestream.

“What a delight to see them as they have truly been missed these past two weeks! ” According to FOBBV, Shadow is ALSO an “experienced master builder and knows exactly when it’s time to begin tidying up the nest, moving stick furniture or placing new guardrails or a baby gate. ” We still do not know if Shadow and Kaydee will mate this season.

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Bald eagle nesting officially begins in September, and lasts over six months, depending on when the the chicks fledge. Eggs are typically laid in January. Viewers can follow Shadow and Kaydee and their journey on the nest via a 24/7 livestream. , is a banded female bald eagle that has been spotted in Big Bear Valley following the death of Shadow’s former partner, Jackie.

She was born in 2022, about 70 miles away from Big Bear Lake in the Prado Basin between Anaheim and Riverside, California. Coincidentally, herwork to track the eagles born in the area. These bands help biologists track and monitor the birds over time. Kaydee currently has a black spot on her head, but it may not be permanent.

It’s possible that not all of her white feathers have come in or it could be tree sap or dirt. She also has two small bands on her legs. One is a small metal band, while the other is a lavender band with “KD1” on it. Kaydee is almost five years old, so she is just about ready to mate.

She was recently spotted on FOBBV’s livestreamJackie and Shadow became official in 2018. FOBBV’s nest cameras documented Jackie and Shadow’s life together, offering us a direct look into the brutality and beauty of nature. They successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022 . The pair’s eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024.

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In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. However, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong wind and only two of the chicks ( In January, Jackie laid two eggs in the nest, but ravens destroyed them.

She later laid two more eggs that hatched in April and namedThe name Sandy is in honor of FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers who died from cancer in February. near Dana Point Park, California. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that she had an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away. pointed to several factors