A bald eagle was euthanized after testing revealed dangerously high levels of lead poisoning, according to a Facebook post shared Friday by Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.

A bald eagle was euthanized after testing revealed dangerously high levels of lead poisoning, according to a Facebook post shared Friday by Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.

A bald eagle was euthanized after testing revealed dangerously high levels of lead poisoning, according to a Facebook post shared Friday by Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. The center said it received a call from a witness at Codorus State Park who spotted the eagle standing in a field causing traffic to back up as people approached to take pictures and selfies, according to the post.

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The witness said people chose to gather around the eagle, rather than contacting someone who could help. With the help of an officer helping direct traffic and urging people to return to their vehicles, a volunteer was able to capture and transport the eagle to the wildlife center. According to Raven Ridge, the eagle was gasping for air and, by the time, help arrived, the damage was irreversible and the eagle was humanely euthanized.