Balancing the budget by eliminating fraud: WH official makes strong claim at roundtable

Balancing the federal budget by eliminating fraud and improper government payments.

by GEOFF HARRIS | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller speaks as U.S. Vice President JD Vance looks on during a roundtable discussion in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Vance is hosting a roundtable on anti-fraud initiatives with Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson and state attorneys general. Balancing the federal budget by eliminating fraud and improper government payments. That’s what White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed could be possible during Tuesday's fraud roundtable hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

I believe based on what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, that we could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who are properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them,” said Miller. Those comments generated backlash from critics, who pointed to Miller's math. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit in 2025 was around $1.8 trillion.

The Government Accountability Office estimates the total amount of improper government payments across all programs is closer to $186 billion. But President of the Capital Research Center, Scott Walter, told The National News Desk on Wednesday, Miller is onto something with his remarks. Especially since no one knows the full scope of the fraud happening in both federal and state governments.

We know at the barest minimum, it's tens of billions and quite possibly hundreds of billions of dollars and therefore would make a dramatic effect on the budget deficit that we currently run,” Walter said. Walter added, it's difficult to track the different types of fraud all over the budget. Like covid loan fraud. Medicaid home healthcare fraud, along with hospice and autism fraud.

Not only is this a tragedy for taxpayers, but as the Vice President said, it's also a tragedy for the legitimate people in America who are suffering and who rely on these programs,” said Walter. Thoughts that were echoed by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. , during an exclusive interview with The National News Desk on Tuesday.

Comer said Americans don't mind paying for benefits for those who need it. But what they do mind is the fraud and ineligible funding. We all support welfare to the people who are truly eligible for welfare, but the problem is we're being fleeced. We're being fleeced and Democratic governors for whatever reason don't want to do anything about it,” Comer said.

Meanwhile, President Trump also weighed in during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Saying he believes the administration has a chance to save Social Security by ending the fraud. We're going to make our social security so strong, so good, that you've never seen anything like it. I said right from the beginning, we're going to protect our people on social security,” said Trump.

In fiscal year 2025, the U.S. had a total federal budget of $7 trillion. Around 59-60%, or over $4 trillion, went to mandatory spending. Like social security , Medicare and Medicaid . Rising floodwaters forced crews to rescue several drivers whose vehicles stalled on Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning in south Columbus.

Jackson Pike was shut doColumbus coffee and energy drink fans will soon have a new drive-thru option in town. Dutch Bros Coffee announced plans to open its first Columbus location in lPolice recover stolen car from pond at Hilliard apartment complex Columbus police are investigating after a stolen car was found in a pond at an apartment complex in Hilliard Wednesday morning.

A newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard Ch





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