Balancing Fertility and Cancer Treatment: One Woman's Story

Maggie Loucks, diagnosed with breast cancer at 28, chose a less aggressive chemotherapy regimen to preserve her fertility. Her journey highlights the evolving landscape of cancer treatment, where personalized care and quality of life are increasingly prioritized.

Maggie Loucks was just 28 when she received a breast cancer diagnosis. She opted for a novel treatment plan at the time, one designed to protect her fertility. Today, Loucks, 40, and her husband are proud parents of three daughters. \'It was always inherently who I was,' Loucks says, describing her inclination to care for others. 'Friends always turned to me and would always joke that I was the mom of the group.

'\After the initial shock of the diagnosis, that was the most pressing concern on my mind,' Loucks says, reflecting on her experience as a newlywed and nursing student in Boston. 'And that was truly almost harder than the breast cancer treatment itself.' This type of cancer is hormone-sensitive and has a tendency to spread rapidly. Loucks was informed that traditional treatments involved matching the cancer's intensity, leading to harsh chemotherapy regimens that often damaged ovaries and other organs in the process. Loucks, who eventually became an oncology nurse practitioner, refers to this as the 'kitchen sink' approach: 'You throw the kitchen sink at them; you give them every type of chemotherapy because you do not want this coming back.' But medical advancements, particularly in genetics, are revolutionizing cancer treatment. These breakthroughs are enabling the development of new drugs that can precisely target specific subtypes of cancers, dramatically improving survival rates while minimizing collateral damage to the body. This, in turn, empowers patients to make informed decisions about their cancer treatment, taking into account their emotional and physical well-being. 'We need to do more to improve those psychosocial outcomes and not only survive their cancer, but thrive after,' she says. Studies have shown that many women can undergo breast cancer treatment for approximately two years, take a pause to become pregnant, and then resume treatment after giving birth. 'Not only was that feasible and the vast majority of women were able to get pregnant and have a live birth, but it also appeared safe,' she says. \Maggie Loucks, photographed during a chemotherapy treatment, was a newlywed and a nursing student when she was diagnosed with hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-positive breast cancer. Partridge presented Loucks with another option - a chemotherapy regimen less aggressive in killing cancer cells and less damaging to the ovaries, potentially preserving fertility. Loucks chose this path and harvested her eggs before treatment, taking an extra precaution. \After five and a half years of treatment, Loucks and her husband finally began transferring their frozen embryos. One by one, they either perished or failed to implant. Several times Loucks experienced miscarriages. Meanwhile, her friends were having babies, and she began to despair: 'I was utterly devastated. So traumatizing. It was years and years of heartache and sadness.' Because her ovaries remained healthy, Loucks was able to harvest more eggs. After two years of in-vitro fertilization, Loucks gave birth to twin daughters, Sloane and Everly. Two years after that, she conceived another girl, Kingsley, naturally. 'I don't know if I would've gotten the same result, if I'd gotten the other chemotherapy,' says Loucks, now 40 and living in London with her family. She remains cancer-free, and her worries about recurrence lessen with time. \The Loucks family now lives in London. Yet occasionally, she wonders about her decision to undergo less aggressive chemotherapy: 'Am I going to regret this? What if my cancer comes back and I made the wrong choice? Now that I have kids, I have a different kind of fear. I want to be around for as long as possible.' But not a day goes by that she doesn't appreciate her past struggle, she says. She put her experiences to good use professionally, working with her former doctor, Ann Partridge, to help other women navigate fertility concerns related to cancer. And it has had a profound effect emotionally. 'Understanding and realizing how precious life can be is one beautiful thing from my cancer diagnosis that I've tried to hold onto,' says Loucks.





