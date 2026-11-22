Expert advice from leadership coaches Andy Coley and Keren Blackmore on managing employee performance during personal crises like divorce without neglecting business needs.

Leadership coach Andy Coley addresses the delicate challenge of managing underperforming team members who are experiencing significant personal crises, such as a divorce. Many small business owners mistakenly believe they must choose between showing compassion and enforcing accountability, but Coley asserts that effective leadership requires doing both simultaneously. While a divorce is undoubtedly disruptive to an individual's life, it should not be assumed to be the sole explanation for a sudden drop in work quality or productivity.

Initiating Private Conversations on Performance

The first and most critical step for any business owner facing this dilemma is to initiate a private conversation rather than issuing a formal warning or resorting to awkward silence. This approach allows for a direct yet humane discussion about recent work issues, such as missed deadlines or the need for colleagues to pick up the slack. Instead of pressing for personal details the employee may not be comfortable sharing, the manager should focus on observable facts, such as missing deadlines, and ask how the employee perceives the situation and what specific help would assist them in getting back on track.

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Listening without immediately attempting to solve or fix the employee's personal problems is essential during this interaction. The employee may require temporary flexibility, annual leave, a adjusted workload, or access to support resources. Although resources are often limited in a small business, even modest adjustments can make a significant difference. The crucial aspect of any agreement is that it must be temporary, clearly defining which responsibilities remain essential and establishing a schedule for reviewing progress together, such as through weekly check-ins rather than letting the situation drift indefinitely.

Strategies from Expert Keren Blackmore

Adding to this guidance, career coach Keren Blackmore emphasizes the importance of preparation and intention before entering the room for a performance discussion. She advises leaders to reflect on their objectives, ensuring the tone is empathetic, present, and open. It is vital to set the purpose of the meeting at the start by clearly stating the intent to check in and discuss performance, rather than delaying the conversation which may make it harder to address later.

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Blackmore suggests that it is acceptable for the leader to admit that the conversation is difficult and that they are having it because they care about the employee and have a responsibility to the business. This honesty humanizes the interaction and helps set a relatable tone. When discussing issues, leaders should use open language and focus strictly on observable behavior, such as noting that projects are being delivered late, rather than making assumptions about the employee's mental state or labeling them as distracted.

Managing Team Dynamics and Long-term Impact

While supporting an individual employee, it is important for the business owner to be mindful of the rest of the team who may be covering the gaps in work. Being understanding does not mean denying the issue, and being clear about performance standards does not mean being unkind. The ultimate aim is to help a valued team member navigate a tough personal period while providing the clarity and stability that the business and the wider team require.

To ensure the support structure is effective, leaders should be clear on what good performance looks like and schedule a review within four to six weeks. These reviews provide a structured way to assess progress and determine if the temporary adjustments are still necessary. Although the process can feel clinical, employees are often relieved that their manager has addressed the performance concerns openly, which can alleviate the pressure they might feel trying to hide their struggles.

Defining Clear Expectations and Support Limits

Establishing clear boundaries is as important as offering support. Once an agreement is reached on temporary flexibility or workload changes, the leader must define the limits of this arrangement. This prevents the situation from becoming a permanent exception to company policy and ensures that the business continues to operate efficiently. Regular feedback during the review period helps maintain momentum and provides an opportunity to celebrate improvements or adjust the support plan if the employee is struggling further.

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By combining empathy with structured accountability, small business owners can navigate the complex intersection of human resources and leadership. This balanced approach protects the well-being of the employee, maintains the productivity of the team, and upholds the operational standards of the business. It demonstrates that a compassionate workplace can still demand high performance, creating a culture of mutual respect and clarity.