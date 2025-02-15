Baker's Williams Sinks 15 Straight Free Throws, But Fairhope Escapes in Heartstopping Finish

Baker's Desmond Williams put on a free throw clinic, sinking 15 straight shots to bring his team back from a 15-point deficit against Fairhope. However, Fairhope's Marc Howard stole the show with a dramatic last-second drive that tantalizingly circled the basket before falling short.

With the clock winding down, he launched a rushed baseline drive that tantalizedly circled the basket's entire 18-inch width — briefly entering, then exiting — leaving the entire Garrett Coliseum audience in a collective state of suspense. The NW Regional Girls saw Lauderdale County, ranked No. 1 in 3A, defeat Holly Pond and secure a spot in the State Finals. In the Central Regional Boys, Central-Phenix City prevailed in a hard-fought battle against Dothan, emerging victorious from a matchup featuring two top-five teams.





