Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers Offense Struggle in 2026 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold a precarious tie for the NFC South lead at 3-6 as quarterback Baker Mayfield and key draft picks underperform significantly in 2026.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious position as they enter the final third of the 2026 NFL season. Despite holding a technical tie for the NFC South division lead, the franchise sits at a mediocre 3-6 record after nine completed games. This standing masks significant underlying struggles that have plagued the team since the start of the year, raising serious questions about their ability to contend for a division title or make a deep playoff run in the upcoming weeks.

Quarterback Performance Drags Offense Down

Baker Mayfield faces mounting criticism after signing a controversial three-year contract extension worth $55 million per year before the season began. The passing offense has been widely described as brutal, and Mayfield has failed to justify the substantial financial investment made in him by the front office. He has missed three games due to a dislocated thumb injury, but his performance in the games he has played has been far from satisfactory for a starting quarterback with such a lucrative deal.

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Statistical metrics paint a grim picture of Mayfield's current form. He has recorded only three touchdown passes against four interceptions, including one pick-six, resulting in seven total turnovers through the air. According to data from SumerSports, Mayfield holds a pressure-to-sack ratio of just under 32%. His dropback Expected Points Added per play sits at negative 0.297, which ranks dead last among all qualifying quarterbacks in the league for this season. While offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and the wide receivers share some responsibility for the stalled offense, Mayfield's inefficiency remains a primary driver of the team's offensive woes.

First-Round Picks Egbuka and Bain Underperform

The Buccaneers entered the season with high hopes for first-round picks Emeka Egbuka and Rueben Bain Jr, but both players have failed to deliver the impact expected of top draft selections. Egbuka was brought in to replace Mike Evans as the leading wide receiver, yet he has netted only 31 receptions for 278 yards halfway through the year. Although he missed several games due to injuries, his overall production has been lackluster. He has struggled to consistently beat his man one-on-one and has not shown the playmaking ability required to elevate a struggling passing attack.

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Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr has also struggled to adapt to the NFL level despite being viewed as a potential game-wrecker. Bain has recorded only two solo tackles across the entire nine-game season. His defensive contributions are minimal, including just one sack and one forced fumble. Data indicates he holds a pressure rate of only 9.9% on his pass-rushing snaps. He has been beaten in coverage frequently and has not demonstrated the disruptive presence the Buccaneers anticipated when they selected him, leaving the team to course-correct his development over the remainder of the campaign.

Defensive Stars and Specialists Fail to Shine

Even established veterans and free-agent acquisitions have failed to meet expectations for the Bucs in 2026. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr, who signed a four-year deal worth $81 million, has dealt with significant injury concerns throughout the year. He recently left a game against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury. In the six games he has played, Winfield has tallied only 22 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defended. His absence has been filled competently by replacement Ifeatu Melifonwu, leading many observers to question whether Winfield has done enough to stand out from his backup even when healthy.

Punter Riley Dixon represents another area of disappointment for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team re-signed Dixon in the offseason despite his reputation as one of the worst punters in the league the previous year. So far, the gamble has not paid off. Dixon ranks 31st in the NFL in average yards per punt at 44.4 yards and sits dead last in net yards per punt at 38.4 yards. His lack of distance has repeatedly hurt the team's field position strategy. The organization appears committed to keeping Dixon as their primary punter for the rest of the season, meaning he must drastically improve his performance if Tampa Bay hopes to flip the field and win more games in the second half of the schedule.