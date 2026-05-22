Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida, Reports Widespread Medical Neglect

The Baker County Detention Center, operated by the Baker County Sheriff's Office and a contract with ICE, has been found to deny appropriate medical care to immigrants, with serious consequences. The investigation by the ACLU of Florida revealed a pattern of systemic neglect, including undertreatment, incorrect treatment, and failure to attend to life-threatening conditions.

An investigation by the ACLU of Florida found the staff at the Baker County Detention Center denying medical care to individuals facing life-threatening conditions. Medical neglect includes undertreatment, incorrect treatment, and failure to attend to serious medical conditions leading to hospitalizations and life-threatening conditions.

The investigation cited medical records, stories from impacted individuals, and reviews from third-party medical experts. Several examples of medical neglect are hospitalization due to failure to provide treatment, improper discontinuation of medical devices, undertreated and undiagnosed medical conditions, voyeurism and sexual abuse, failure to provide patients with their medical records, untreated dental abscesses, and untreated compressed back fractures





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Baker County Detention Center Florida Under-Treatment Carelessness Immigrants Medical Neglect Hospitalizations Voyeurism

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