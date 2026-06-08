Baker Condemns Councils Trying to Ban Mothers from Selling Homemade Sweet Treats from Their Driveways

The baker at the centre of the Binky Felstead freebie cake row has publicly condemned councils trying to ban mothers from selling homemade sweet treats from their driveways. Reshmi Bennett first hit the headlines in April after Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead requested Reshmi's luxury cake business, Anges de Sucre, make a free 'yellow train cake' for her son's birthday, with an online promotion as payment.

The baker at the centre of the Binky Felstead freebie cake row has publicly condemned councils trying to ban mothers from selling homemade sweet treats from their driveways.

Reshmi Bennett first hit the headlines in April after Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead requested Reshmi's luxury cake business, Anges de Sucre, make a free 'yellow train cake' for her son's birthday, with an online promotion as payment. Taking to social media to mock the influencer for her request, Reshmi, 42, even launched a spoof GoFundMe page asking for donations of £1.4million for the cake - in reference to the celebrity's huge online follower count and alleged net worth.

Now, the star baker has spoken out in support of mothers selling brownies from their driveways who are at risk of being forced to pay a £1,000 licence by killjoy councils. In Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire, a group of cake shed owners have been campaigning against the introduction of a council-enforced street trading licence which costs £1,007 to obtain.

The district council, who believe that some sheds can bring in up to £90,000 a year, have insisted that those who fail to obtain this licence could face a £1,000 fine. Deliberations on the controversial licence have been temporarily halted. Now, Reshmi has taken to Instagram to contribute to the heated online debate. Under a series of images, the baker declared that she believes 'councils are trying to kill off cake sheds' for several reasons.

'They hate entrepreneurialism, they hate community, they hate people working hard just to make a little extra, they hate fresh home made baked goods without preservatives' and 'they hate joy,' she claimed. Reshmi Bennett, the baker at the centre of the Binky Felstead freebie cake row, has publicly condemned councils who are trying to ban mothers from selling homemade sweet treats in their driveways.

Under a series of images, the baker declared that she believes 'councils are trying to kill off cake sheds' for several reasons. In Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire, a group of cake shed owners have been campaigning against the introduction of a council-enforced street trading licence which costs £1,007 to obtain. Pictured: Reshmi's words of anger towards local councils clamping down on 'cake sheds'.

'So please go enjoy your local cake sheds. Before the government tries to ruin this for us too.

' Attached to an image of a baker posing outside of her bake shed, Reshmi wrote: 'This is Elsa. She owns the Sticky Whisks cake shed in Aldershot. She also has two other jobs, one of which is being a civil servant.

'She bakes everything from scratch in her home bakery to stock her shed from 9am every Saturday. Come rain or shine.

'There was a queue outside from 9am. Lovely little buzz in the queue. Excited squeals and ooohs and aahs. Chit chat.

'Sounds great! Right? But now, the councils have a big issue with cake sheds.

' She added that while the councils do have 'valid concerns', these rules are typically 'already covered' and 'legit home bakers are already doing the bare minimum'. 'You see, to produce from any premises, be it home, production or retail, the production must be registered with their local council,' she explained.

'Once registered, the Environmental Health Officer, aka EHO, comes round to inspect to make sure the producer is adhering to all the food safety standards and regulations including and not limited to: Food safety qualifications, health, hygiene, cleanliness, allergens and labelling, HACCP procedures, insurance documentation. ' Reshmi went on to ask: 'who is the competition? ' 'These sheds are in rural/suburban, middle-of-nowhere homes. Not cropping up on the Kings Road, Karen.

' In response to one critic who argued that cake shed owners should 'pay something', Reshmi commented: 'I am not in the least bit threatened by a cake shed, nor embittered. 'Dulling someone else's light doesn't make mine shine brighter. ' Taking to her Instagram stories following the post, Reshmi questioned 'how is a little cake shed a threat to your business?! Or mine?!

' Reshmi first hit the headlines in April after Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead (pictued with her son) requested a free 'yellow train cake' for her son's birthday and would use an online promotion as payment. Sarah Baker, a mother-of-three, fears she may have to shut her beloved cake shed due to the new restrictions.

On Wednesday, council officers at Bassetlaw District Council were asked to reconsider the controversial £1,007 'cake shed' licence that has caused uproar across the country. A council spokesman declared that councillors 'could not reach a consensus on the approach to cake sheds' and required 'further consideration of the policy'. Their next meeting is set for July 22. In recent weeks, several 'cake shed' owners have publicly refuted the councils seeking to clamp down on the small decorated sheds





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Baker Condemns Councils Mothers Selling Homemade Sweet Treats Driveways Reshmi Bennett Binky Felstead

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