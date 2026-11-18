Con Pane Rustic Breads founder Catherine Perez offers three unique Thanksgiving dessert recipes: spiced apple cake, pear frangipane tart, and pumpkin mousse with puff pastry.

Catherine Perez, the former owner of Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, has developed three distinctive dessert alternatives to replace traditional pies on the Thanksgiving table. These recipes are designed to provide rich, flavorful options for holiday hosts who seek variety beyond the standard pumpkin or apple pie. The dishes feature complex flavor profiles and sophisticated techniques that elevate simple ingredients into impressive centerpieces.

Apple Spice Cake and Butterscotch Sauce

Catherine Perez created a moist apple spice cake that stands out for its use of curry powder to enhance the natural sweetness of the fruit. She selects slightly overripe Honeycrisp apples for soft chunks that retain their shape during baking. The cake also includes toasted chopped walnuts, though bakers can substitute additional apple chunks for those avoiding nuts. Perez uses vanilla bean paste instead of extract to ensure a stronger vanilla flavor and visible seed specks.

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Accompanying the cake is a salted butterscotch sauce made by melting butter and dark brown sugar until smooth. Perez whisks in heavy cream and salt, bringing the mixture to a boil before lowering the heat. Simmering for five additional minutes thickens the sauce for a richer consistency. This sauce pairs well with the cake or can be served over ice cream for an extra indulgent treat.

Pear Frangipane Tart with Shortbread Crust

The pear frangipane tart offers a flaky alternative to pie crusts using a simple shortbread dough. Perez recommends preparing the shortbread the day before to allow the dough to chill overnight in the refrigerator. This step ensures the crust holds its structure when pressed into a tart pan and baked. The base is cooled before adding the filling to maintain its crisp texture.

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Firm, slightly overripe pears are peeled, sliced, and marinated in a mixture of melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, vanilla bean paste, and star anise. The frangipane filling consists of ground almonds mixed with sugar, melted butter, flour, baking powder, egg, vanilla, rum, and sea salt. Perez fans the marinated pears over the cream and sprinks sliced almonds around the edges before baking for thirty minutes.

Decadent Pumpkin Mousse with Puff Pastry

Catherine Perez transforms classic pumpkin spice into a thick mousse by incorporating cream cheese along with heavy cream. The mixture includes brown sugar and vanilla for a deep, aromatic flavor profile. This technique creates a denser texture than traditional mousses, making it feel more substantial as a dessert course.

The dessert is topped with citrusy puff pastry shards that are brushed with orange syrup and baked until crisp. Perez advises waiting until the moment of serving to place the pastry on the mousse to preserve its crunch. A final dusting of powdered sugar completes the presentation, resulting in a visually striking and delicious holiday finale.