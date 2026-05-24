Bailey Esmonde, dubbed 'Temu version of Ed Sheeran,' banned from all Tesco stores in Derby for three years after stealing two cans of cider, cocaine possession

Bailey Esmonde, 22, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and prohibited from entering Tesco supermarket chains after stealing drinks from a Tesco Express store in Derby which led to him being likened to popstar Ed Sheeran. Upon his imprisonment, he was charged with possession of crack cocaine.

A prolific shoplifter dubbed an Ed Sheeran 'lookalike' has been banned from every Tesco in Derby for three years after stealing two cans of cider.

Bailey Esmonde, 22, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and prohibited from entering the city's supermarket chains after thieving the drinks from a Tesco Express store on St Peter's Street on March 30. Two days later, on April 1, he was arrested after being caught in possession of a wrap of cocaine. Esmonde, of no fixed abode, was charged with shop theft and possession of crack cocaine.

Upon the release of his mugshot, the focus was not Esmonde's crimes - but his uncanny resemblance to popstar Ed Sheeran. Many social media users compared the thief to the singer - branding him a 'Temu version of Ed Sheeran'. One user wrote: 'Anyone else just here for the Ed Sheeran comments.

' Another questioned: 'Is he Temu's version of Ed Sheeran?? ,' while one user added: 'This is clearly ED HeRan.

' Esmonde pled guilty to both charges at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on April 2. The CBO order was granted during a hearing at the court on May 14, and will last for three years until May 13, 2029. He was also handed a conditional discharge for 12 months and made to pay compensation for the theft of the alcohol





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