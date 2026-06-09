Bail dropped to $250 for Tacoma, WA Foss High School stabbing suspect

The 16-year-old accused of stabbing four students at Tacoma's Foss High School had his bail lowered to $250 after citing new evidence of self-defense.

A judge lowered bail to $250 for the 16-year-old charged in the April stabbing of five people at Tacoma 's Foss High School. Defense attorneys say new evidence supports a self-defense claim after prosecutors alleged the violence stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vape pen.

Waleed Essakhi, 16, was originally being held $750,000 bail at Remann Hall after he was charged as an adult with four counts of assault for the incident that occurred on April 30.. Four students allegedly encircled Essakhi and jumped him inside the school, which is when he pulled out a pocket knife and caused serious injuries. The school was then placed on lockdown and evacuated.

According to court records, Essakhi's defense team cited new evidence that supports a self-defense claim in the stabbing. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. Essakhi's defense cited his family support system, ensuring he will cooperate as the case moves forward. He also has no criminal history.

Essakhi was ordered to be on electronic home monitoring in the meantime, and not to visit Foss High School.22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol carInformation in this story came from court documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.





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