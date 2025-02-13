Baidu Makes Its AI Chatbot Free in Bid to Capture Market Share

Baidu, the Chinese search giant, announced that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, will be available for free starting April 1st. This move aims to boost Baidu's market share in China's competitive AI landscape.

Shares of Chinese search engine giant Baidu soared as much as 11.7% in Hong Kong on Thursday following the announcement that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot , will be available for free starting April 1st. Baidu , listed on both the Nasdaq and in Hong Kong, stated that the move towards free access is driven by continuous technological advancements and reduced operational costs.

Users will now have access to the full range of Ernie Bot's capabilities, including enhanced search functionalities and multilingual conversations, powered by Baidu's latest AI model. Previously, Baidu introduced a monthly fee starting from 49.9 yuan ($6.80) for the advanced features of Ernie Bot in late 2023.This strategic shift towards a freemium model is anticipated to bolster Baidu's market share within China's intensely competitive AI landscape. Shen Meng, a managing director at boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. based in Beijing, believes this move could prove advantageous for Baidu. He suggests via WeChat that offering Ernie Bot for free could attract a larger user base and contribute to the continuous improvement of the AI model through increased data collection. Baidu's early entry into the ChatGPT-like service market, with an estimated 430 million users as of November 2024, has been challenged by emerging competitors like DeepSeek. DeepSeek's January release of a highly cost-effective AI model garnered significant attention in Silicon Valley, while Baidu also lost a reported partnership with Apple for tailored AI services on iPhones in China.While most chatbots operated by Baidu's rivals are currently free, many impose fees on businesses and developers seeking to leverage the underlying AI models for developing their own services. However, Shen Meng cautions that offering Ernie Bot for free in April may not significantly impact Baidu's position in the market. He emphasizes that Ernie Bot currently lags behind DeepSeek in daily active users (with over 30 million) and trails ByteDance's Doubao and Moonshot's Kimi. He further asserts that unless Ernie Bot offers exceptional services, the free access initiative might have limited influence





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Baidu Chatbot Ernie Bot Freemium China Technology Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alleged Tech Genius Elon Musk Makes Programming Joke That Makes Zero SenseScience and Technology News and Videos

Read more »

DeepSeek Chatbot Code May Link User Data to Chinese Telecom GiantSecurity researchers have found potentially concerning code on the website of Chinese AI company DeepSeek that could link user login information to China Mobile, a state-owned telecom barred from operating in the U.S.

Read more »

Baidu's Apollo Go RoboTaxi Nearly Crashes, Sparks Safety ConcernsA recent YouTube video by an engineer highlights a concerning incident involving Baidu's autonomous taxi service, Apollo Go, in Shenzhen, China. The video depicts a near-crash scenario and raises questions about the safety and reliability of self-driving technology.

Read more »

Baidu to Release Next-Gen AI Model in Second Half of 2023Baidu, a Chinese tech giant, plans to unveil the next generation of its AI model in the latter half of 2023. This move comes amidst a fierce competition among Chinese companies to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that rival those of OpenAI and other U.S.-based firms. Baidu's new model, Ernie 5.0, is expected to boast significant advancements in multimodal capabilities, allowing it to process and understand various data formats like text, images, videos, and audio.

Read more »

Baidu to Unleash Next-Gen AI Model Amidst China's AI RaceBaidu, China's leading tech giant, plans to release the next generation of its AI model, Ernie 5.0, in the second half of 2023. This move comes as Chinese companies intensify their efforts to develop innovative AI solutions, challenging the dominance of U.S.-based competitors like OpenAI. Ernie 5.0 is expected to feature significant advancements in multimodal capabilities, enabling it to process and synthesize various data types, including text, images, videos, and audio.

Read more »

Baidu to Release Next-Gen AI Model Amidst China's AI RaceBaidu, a leading Chinese tech company, is preparing to launch the next generation of its AI model in the second half of 2023, aiming to solidify its position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This move comes as Chinese companies intensify their efforts to develop innovative AI models that can compete with OpenAI and other U.S.-based tech giants. The upcoming model, Ernie 5.0, is expected to feature significant advancements in multimodal capabilities, enabling it to process and analyze various data types, including text, images, videos, and audio.

Read more »