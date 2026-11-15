Bahrain Issues Threat Alerts After Iran Claims Attack on US Base

Bahrain has issued security alerts following Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claim of attacking a US air-defense radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base. The region remains tense amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end a nearly nine-month conflict involving US, Israeli, and Iranian forces, with continued exchanges of fire between Saudi-led coalition and Houthi forces.

Bahrain issued two alerts of potential threats on Sunday, its first such warnings since September, as Iran said it had attacked a US base in the Gulf country amid uncertainty over a US- Iran deal aimed at ending the nearly nine-month-old war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in retaliation for “hostile US actions,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported. The Revolutionary Guards said they had launched six drones targeting a US air-defense radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain, Iranian state-run Press TV reported. Bahrain issued two alerts of potential threats on Sunday as Iran said it had attacked a US base in the Gulf country.

Also read Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed a US radar in Bahrain, and other Mideast news

Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location, the interior ministry said. Two days earlier the Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain.

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Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have yet to produce a breakthrough, though Washington and Tehran have held off on direct attacks in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and then spread across the region, with Tehran launching missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf countries.if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, but that he would maintain a US naval blockade, Reuters reported on Saturday.

On another front, however, the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition fighting them have continued to exchange attacks, with the coalition saying on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province.