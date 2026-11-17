Iran's IRGC claims it struck a U.S. radar system at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, home to the Fifth Fleet, the third attack in five days after a lull.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its target was the radar system at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, which is home to the Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted the incoming drones after authorities issued a security alert urging residents to seek shelter. Officials announced an all-clear later in the morning, with no deaths or injuries reported. U.S. Central Command also addressed the Iranian drone strikes, saying they didn't hit their intended target.

Also read Iran Strikes Bahrain Radar Facility as U.S. Deploys Third Carrier

The drones were"intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel," CENTCOM said. The attempted attack followed another wave of Iranian aerial strikes that Bahrain repelled on Sunday, when the IRGC claimed six of its drones targeted a radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base. That strike came two days after Friday's initial attempt against a U.S. radar installation in Bahrain — the first major attack after the two-month pause.

U.S. Central Command said American forces shot down both drones in that incident, with no casualties or injuries. Reuters previously reported that President Donald Trump has told advisors that he may not attack Iran again if there are no more provocations from the IRGC or President Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting with delegations from Japan, India and Australia at the Solaire Hotel on Nov. 17, 2026, in Manila, Philippines.

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TRUMP KEEPS SIGNALING AN END TO IRAN WAR, BUT EXPERT WARNS A CRUCIAL PIECE OF HIS STRATEGY IS MISSING Trump has said he plans to maintain the naval blockade on Iran, essentially putting the country's economy into a vice grip. He said the blockade will remain in place as long as Tehran seeks to disrupt traffic inCommercial vessels are seen anchored between Iran's Qeshm and Larak islands amid disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran on Sept. 11, 2026.

Oman and Iran have discussed ways to manage shipping through the strait, which carried roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies each day prior to the conflict. , and Trump has signaled he would reject any transit arrangement negotiated without Washington that gives Tehran control over the waterway. James Cirrone is a writer on the Breaking/Trending News team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to james.cirrone@fox.com.