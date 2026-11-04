Bagley Cartoon: Flying Car

Check out Pat Bagley's latest cartoon: Flying Car

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Cartoonist Pat Bagley is a Pulitzer Prize finalist who has worked for The Tribune for more than 45 years, publishing more than 6,000 cartoons. You can support Pat’s legacy of independent editorial cartooning here, by making a donation to our nonprofit newsroom. Tribune reporters are dedicated to shining a light on how Utah works, from daily reporting that empowers Utahns to make informed decisions about their communities to investigative projects on the power structures in this state.

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