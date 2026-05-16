Baggage Chaos Causes Frustration at Heathrow Airport

Hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in terminal five, leading to frustration and delays for passengers.

Passengers have been left furious after some were forced to wait up to five hours for their luggage and others were told to head home without their bags.

Baggage chaos erupted in Heathrow airport as hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in terminal five. Remote images of the travel chaos have emerged online showing droves of luggage and essentials abandoned across the terminal. It is understood Heathrow Airport is responsible for outbound baggage, while individual airlines hold responsibility for inbound luggage





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Baggage Chaos Heathrow Airport British Airways Delays Forced Departure

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British Airways Baggage Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Bags Abandoned in Heathrow Terminal 5Passengers have reported waiting hours and being asked to leave the airport without their luggage amid baggage chaos at Heathrow airport in November 2021. This issue involved hundreds of bags transported by British Airways that were left abandoned across Terminal five.

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