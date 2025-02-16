Baftas 2025 Red Carpet: The Most Daring Looks

The Baftas 2025 red carpet was a dazzling display of fashion. Celebrities embraced bold trends and architectural designs, creating some of the most memorable outfits in recent history.

The Baftas 2025, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, saw the British film industry's brightest stars grace the red carpet in some of the most daring and memorable outfits yet. From Cynthia Erivo's architectural lace bodice to Demi Moore's glamorous, stained-glass window effect, celebrities pushed fashion boundaries, delivering a night of stunning style.

Below are 10 standout outfits from the Baftas 2025 red carpet:Demi Moore, known for her role in 'The Substance', shone in a glittering Alexander McQueen gown that resembled a stained-glass window. Cynthia Erivo, star of 'Wicked', made a bold entrance in a daring architectural Louis Vuitton dress that embodied the current lace trend. Ariana Grande, a first-time Bafta nominee and also starring in 'Wicked', embraced her love for candyfloss pink in a frothy Louis Vuitton number, balanced with a plunging black velvet bodice. Pamela Anderson, embracing her new style era, opted for a beautiful ruched Jacquemus gown in chic white. Zoe Saldana, prior to winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Emilia Perez', captivated the audience in a commanding Saint Laurent dress featuring a dramatic feathered neckline. Saoirse Ronan, nominated for 'The Outrun', exuded regality in a sleek Louis Vuitton gown in a pale green hue, complemented by a striking red lip. Lupita Nyong'o, the Oscar-winning actress, added a cool feminine touch to the classic men's tuxedo in a striking Chanel look, complete with a sparkly bow and an ethereal tulle skirt. Vera Wang, the fashion designer at 75, looked effortlessly chic in a monochrome ensemble featuring a black bralette, peplum detail, and a silky bridal skirt, finished with an oversized leather jacket. David Tennant, back as host for the Baftas 2025, opted for an embellished suit, radiating a fashion-forward king persona. Finally, Coralie Fargeat, the French filmmaker nominated for Best Director for 'The Substance', showcased practicality by keeping her long black puffer coat on over her sparkly ceremony attire.





