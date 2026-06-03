BAFTA-Winning Biopic I Swear Gets Digital and Physical Release Dates

I Swear, the BAFTA-winning biographical comedy-drama about Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson, is now available on digital platforms. The film stars Robert Aramayo, who won Best Actor for his role. Blu-ray and DVD releases follow on July 14.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released the biographical comedy-drama I Swear on digital platforms today, June 3. The film, which won two BAFTA Awards including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Robert Aramayo , will also arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on July 14, 2026.

The release includes a special feature titled The Making of I Swear, offering behind-the-scenes insight into the production. The Blu-ray version features 1080p High Definition with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio, and both formats include English and Spanish 5.1 audio options. I Swear tells the extraordinary life story of John Davidson, a prominent activist for Tourette Syndrome.

Set in 1980s Britain, the narrative begins with Davidson's diagnosis at age 14 and follows his journey as he becomes a vocal advocate for the condition. The film is directed and written by Kirk Jones, known for his nuanced storytelling. The cast includes Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson, Scott Ellis Watson, and Peter Mullan, who deliver powerful performances that bring Davidson's struggles and triumphs to life.

I Swear premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025, and was released in the United Kingdom by StudioCanal on October 10, 2025. Sony Pictures Classics later acquired distribution rights for the United States and multiple international territories. The film earned five nominations at the 79th British Academy Film Awards in February 2026, with Aramayo winning Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lauren Evans winning Best Casting.

Critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with 97% of 129 critics' reviews being favorable and an average rating of 8.0 out of 10. The film is rated R for language throughout and some violence. I Swear is a heartfelt and inspiring look at one man's resilience and his impact on the Tourette Syndrome community. The Blu-ray and DVD release allows audiences to experience this emotionally engaging story at home, complete with bonus content that delves into the filmmaking process.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's commitment to bringing such meaningful stories to home audiences is evident in this release. The digital release makes the film accessible immediately, while physical media collectors can look forward to the July 14 release. The film's success at the BAFTAs highlights its quality and the powerful performances at its core. I Swear not only entertains but also educates about Tourette Syndrome, fostering understanding and empathy.

The portrayal of John Davidson by Robert Aramayo is both nuanced and compelling, capturing the essence of a man who turned his condition into a platform for change. The supporting cast enriches the narrative, with each character adding depth to Davidson's story. The film's setting in 1980s Britain provides a nostalgic backdrop that contrasts with the timeless themes of acceptance and perseverance.

The technical aspects of the Blu-ray release, including high-definition video and multiple audio options, ensure an immersive viewing experience. The inclusion of The Making of I Swear featurette gives fans a glimpse into the creative process, from script to screen. Overall, I Swear is a significant addition to the biographical drama genre, and its home release ensures that its message reaches a wider audience. For those interested in compelling true stories, I Swear is a must-watch.

The digital release today offers instant access, while the physical release in July will be a collector's item. The film's critical acclaim and award recognition underscore its impact, making it one of the standout films of the year. I Swear is a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit. It encourages viewers to look beyond labels and embrace the diversity of human experience.

The BAFTA wins for Aramayo and Evans are well-deserved, recognizing exceptional talent in acting and casting. The film's positive reception from critics and audiences alike confirms its place as a touching and important work. As the home release rolls out, I Swear will continue to inspire and educate, solidifying John Davidson's legacy as a pioneering activist. The Blu-ray and DVD releases are highly anticipated by fans of the film and newcomers alike.

With its combination of humor, drama, and social commentary, I Swear is a film that resonates on multiple levels. The digital availability today marks the start of its home entertainment journey, and the physical release will provide a tangible keepsake.

In conclusion, I Swear is a brilliant film that deserves attention, and its home release ensures that its story reaches as many people as possible





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