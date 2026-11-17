I Swear dominates BAFTA Scotland Awards with three wins including Feature Film. Full list of winners, red carpet fashion, and key moments from the Glasgow ceremony.

The BAFTA Scotland Awards took place on Sunday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow, celebrating the finest talent in Scottish film and television. The annual ceremony honored outstanding achievements across multiple categories, headlined by the film I Swear which dominated the evening with three major victories.

The event brought together a star-studded lineup of actors, directors, and industry professionals to recognize creative excellence in the region.

Red carpet fashion was a standout feature of the evening, with Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin Humes leading the star-studded arrivals. The podcaster and businesswoman, 37, wore a chic grey skirt suit with a statement white collar, while the JLS singer, 41, looked dapper in a suit. The couple attended as their BBC music quiz show, The Hit List, was nominated in the Entertainment category. Their appearance highlighted the intersection of music, media, and television recognition at this prestigious Scottish event.

Former Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Ncuti Gatwa posed together on the carpet, drawing significant attention from photographers and fans. Sex Education actor Connor Swindells, 30, arrived in a velvet tuxedo, while Traitors winner Stephen Libby turned heads in a red tartan suit and black T-shirt. The 32-year-old TV star, from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, was joined by his husband Daniel Quirke. Scottish actor Jamie Roy, 33, attended with his Outlander: Blood of My Blood co-star Harriet Slater, who looked stunning in a red sequin gown. Broadcaster Edith Bowman returned as host for the ceremony, guiding viewers through the night's accolades.

I Swear secured the top honors, winning Feature Film, Director Fiction for director Kirk Jones, and Actor Film for Robert Aramayo. The film, inspired by the life of Scottish Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson from Galashiels, had led nominations with seven awards. Aramayo's win followed his earlier success at the EE BAFTA Film Awards. The film's production team celebrated a significant night that recognized both artistic merit and the powerful storytelling behind true-life experiences. The production faced prior controversy when a clip involving involuntary language during the EE BAFTAs remained online, but this ceremony focused purely on the creative triumph.

Other major winners included The Bombing of Pan Am 103 for Television Scripted and Lucy Halliday for Actress Television for her role in The Testaments. Robert Carlyle won Actor Television for The Hack, while Lesley Manville took home Actress Film for Midwinter Break. Felipe Bustos Sierra received Director Factual for Everybody to Kenmure Street, and Maggie O'Farrell was awarded Writer Film/Television for Hamnet in partnership with Screen Scotland. The latter film had previously won Outstanding British Film at the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Banjo and Ro's Grand Island Hotel won Factual Entertainment, and Saturday Mash-Up! Live claimed the Entertainment award.

The Outstanding Contribution to Television honour went to Matthew B. Roberts and Sam Heughan for Outlander. Supervising Location Manager Lloret MacKenna Dunn received the Outstanding Contribution to Craft award in memory of Robert McCann. Single Documentary went to Lover, Liar, Predator, and Factual Series was awarded to The Beauty Queen and the Catfish. Who Will Be Remembered Here won Short Film & Animation. Stephen Libby also received the Audience Award: Favourite Scot on Screen for The Traitors. This public-voted award, in partnership with Screen Scotland, highlighted the growing popularity of reality television among Scottish viewers. The event concluded with a celebration of the diverse and vibrant talent shaping Scotland's screen landscape.

The ceremony underscored the breadth of Scottish creativity, from historical dramas to contemporary factual programming. Winners like I Swear demonstrated the global appeal of local stories, while recognition for craft awards highlighted the technical expertise behind the scenes. The presence of major television personalities and film actors emphasized the event's status as a key date in the cultural calendar. Attendees expressed pride in the industry's growth and the international recognition of Scottish productions. The awards served as a testament to the enduring quality and innovation of filmmakers and television creators in the region.

Looking ahead, the success of films like I Swear and Hamnet suggests a strong future for Scottish cinema on the global stage. The recognition of reality stars like Stephen Libby indicates a shifting landscape where diverse formats gain equal prestige. The involvement of Screen Scotland in multiple categories highlights the organization's critical role in supporting local talent. Industry observers noted that the diverse range of winners reflected a healthy and dynamic sector. The event reinforced Glasgow's position as a hub for film and television production and celebration.

The red carpet remained a focal point for media coverage, with fashion and personal appearances drawing as much attention as the awards themselves. Stylish arrivals like Rochelle Humes and Connor Swindells showcased the glamour associated with major entertainment events. The co-presence of veteran actors like Peter Capaldi and newer stars like Ncuti Gatwa illustrated the generational span of talent. Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater's attendance linked the event to current high-profile productions like Outlander. These appearances helped maintain public interest and media engagement throughout the evening.

Edith Bowman's hosting duties provided a familiar and professional touch to the proceedings. Her return to the role added continuity to the event's annual tradition. The ceremony balanced serious industry recognition with moments of celebration and joy. Winners expressed gratitude to their teams and audiences, emphasizing the collaborative nature of film and television. The event concluded with a clear message of support for the creative community and a look forward to future projects. The BAFTA Scotland Awards successfully highlighted the best of Scottish storytelling and production.

The impact of these awards extends beyond the immediate night, influencing future funding and production opportunities. Recognitions like the Outstanding Contribution awards honor long-term dedication to the industry. Wins in competitive categories like Actor and Actress validate individual performances and career achievements. The diversity of winners, from documentary filmmakers to fiction actors, reflects a holistic appreciation for all screen arts. This comprehensive approach ensures that various disciplines within the industry receive appropriate acclaim. The event served as a vital platform for showcasing Scottish talent to a wider audience.

As the industry looks to the future, the success of films like I Swear and The Bombing of Pan Am 103 sets a high bar for quality and impact. The recognition of writers like Maggie O'Farrell highlights the importance of strong scripts and adaptations. The awards celebrate not just the final product but the entire creative process, from concept to screen. This holistic view ensures that all contributors, from directors to location managers, are valued. The BAFTA Scotland Awards remain a crucial event for nurturing and celebrating the nation's creative spirit.