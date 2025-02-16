BAFTA Film Awards 2025: Stars Shine on the Red Carpet

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London saw a dazzling array of stars arrive in exquisite ensembles. From classic elegance to daring modern designs, attendees showcased their personal style on one of the film industry’s most anticipated nights.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London on February 16th saw a dazzling array of stars arrive in exquisite ensembles. Each attendee brought their unique sense of fashion to one of the film industry’s most anticipated nights, drawing attention with outfits that highlighted their personal style while fitting the elegant occasion. Pamela Anderson graced the red carpet with her signature allure, while Demi Moore exuded timeless elegance.

Zoe Saldana made a striking entrance in a custom dress featuring a dramatic collar that fanned out around her, revealing her décolleté. Selena Gomez opted for a stunning silver gown, accessorizing with a mix of modern and vintage jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including a $28,400 Diamond Vine Band Ring. Mikey Madison, taking home the Best Actress award for her performance in #Anora, looked radiant in a custom Prada ensemble. Other notable attendees included Felicity Jones, Lupita Nyong’o, Raffey Cassidy, Letitia Wright, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden, and Joe Alwyn, each making their mark with stylish and memorable looks. The event showcased the best of British and international fashion, with attendees showcasing a range of trends and personal interpretations of red carpet glamour





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BAFTA Awards Film Awards Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Style London

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: 'Conclave' Leads with Wins, 'The Brutalist' and 'Anora' ShineThe 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were held on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with David Tennant hosting. 'Conclave' emerged as a frontrunner with 12 nominations and took home four awards, including outstanding British film and best film. 'The Brutalist' secured four awards, including best director for Brady Corbet and best leading actor for Adrien Brody. Other notable winners included 'Emilia Peréz' for best film not in the English language and 'Anora' for best leading actress, with Mikey Madison taking home the prize.

Read more »

‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film at 2025 BAFTA Awards: Full Winners List'Conclave' was named best film at the 2025 BAFTA Awards on Sunday (Feb. 16). See the full winners list.

Read more »

BAFTA Film Awards 2025: A Star-Studded Celebration of Cinematic ExcellenceThe 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards saw a dazzling array of stars walk the red carpet, celebrating the best in British and international cinema. From established icons to rising talents, the event was a testament to the enduring power of film.

Read more »

How to watch the 2025 BAFTA Awards live for free: Time, streaming, nomineesAwards season is in full swing.

Read more »

BAFTA Awards 2025: Best red carpet looksConsidered the biggest night in the British film industry, the BAFTAs lit up the capital after one of the gloomiest winters in years.

Read more »

BAFTA Awards 2025 Red Carpet: All the Best Celebrity Looks of the NightHere are all the red carpet looks from the 2025 BAFTA Awards, from Selena Gomez in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture to Ariana Grande in custom Louis Vuitton.

Read more »