BAFTA Breakthrough US reveals its 2026 cohort of 14 rising film, TV and games creatives. The program supports emerging talent through mentorship and industry connections.

BAFTA Breakthrough US officially announced its 2026 cohort of 14 rising creatives on Tuesday in North America. This seventh annual program is designed to support emerging talent at pivotal career stages. The list spans film, television and games industries.

Program Structure And Support Details

Recipients undertake a yearlong program that includes one-on-one meetings and career guidance. Participants receive full BAFTA voting membership and access to BAFTA events and screenings worldwide. The initiative provides networking opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

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The selection process involves a jury of industry peers who evaluate candidates across multiple disciplines. The 2026 cohort includes experts in costume design, production, casting and editing. Games design, performance, directing, composing and cinematography are also represented in the group.

Selected Filmmakers And Backgrounds

Brooklyn-based filmmaker Adam Meeks is emerging as a distinctive new voice in independent cinema. His feature directorial debut Union County starred Will Poulter and Noah Centineo. The film premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

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Union County was acquired by Oscilloscope Laboratories and released in August 2026 to critical acclaim. The feature follows Meeks' earlier short film of the same name which premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Meeks is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and a 2023 Film Independent Fellow.

Emmy-nominated writer Celeste Hughey brings extensive experience in television production. Her credits include Hulu's High Fidelity and Netflix's Dead to Me. She is the creator of Peacock's The 'Burbs starring Keke Palmer.

Acting Breakthroughs And Series Success

Connor Storrie rose to international prominence for his leading role in Heated Rivalry. The series adapted Rachel Reid's bestselling novel for Crave and HBO Max. It became Crave's most-watched original of all time in Canada.

At its peak, the series generated 95 times the average series demand globally. A 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score drove a swift second-season renewal. Storrie also appeared in Joker: Folie À Deux and upcoming A24 films.

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Executive Director Vision And Future Impact

Courtney LaBarge Bell serves as executive director of BAFTA Breakthrough US. She stated the program is an investment in extraordinary voices shaping the future of media. The cohort reflects imagination and distinct perspectives pushing industries forward.

Emerging creatives face increasing challenges finding opportunity and mentorship. BAFTA created this space to recognize talent and connect them to a broader community. The program addresses the need for clear paths forward in entertainment.