BAE Systems Selected to Support NASA's PRIMA Astrophysics Mission

NASA has selected BAE Systems to provide the Evolve+ spacecraft bus and lead assembly, integration, and testing for the PRIMA mission. This far-infrared observatory aims to fill observation gaps between the James Webb Space Telescope and ground-based facilities to study the history of the universe, star formation, and cosmic evolution.

BAE will provide its Evolve+ spacecraft bus, a key platform that supports the spacecraft's essential systems and enables the telescope to operate in space. It will also lead the observatory's assembly, integration and testing activities, ensuring that the spacecraft and its scientific instruments are brought together and prepared for the demanding conditions of space.

NASA has selected BAE Systems to support PRIMA astrophysics program. BAE Systems will provide its Evolve+ spacecraft bus for the mission. It will also help to lead the observatory assembly, integration and test process, and serve as the operations and ground lead for NASA’s JPL, the manager of the mission.that will enable NASA to make significant discoveries on the history of the universe,” said Bonnie Patterson, vice president and general manager of civil space for BAE Systems.

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“The PRIMA mission will also help fill observation gaps with other NASA astrophysics missions, including the James Webb Space Telescope and other observatories, also supported by BAE Systems. ” NASA’s PRIMA mission will use a highly sensitive, far-infrared space telescope that is designed to see parts of the universe that are hidden by dust.

Using a 1.8-meter diameter telescope, it will observe the cosmos in far-infrared light, bridging the critical observation gap between the James Webb Space Telescope and ground-based radio observatories,The mission will help scientists learn how stars, planets, galaxies and even water formed over time. It will reveal how these cosmic structures grow and change, providing a clearer picture of how our universe developed and evolved from its formation to the present.

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The company will provide its Evolve+ spacecraft bus, a key platform that supports the spacecraft’s essential systems and enables the telescope to operate in space. It will also lead the observatory’s assembly, integration and testing activities, ensuring that the spacecraft and its scientific instruments are brought together and prepared for the demanding conditions of space. The PRIMA mission is currently advancing through Phase B development and is targeted for launch in 2033 for a five-year mission.

Following a NASA confirmation review, the project will move toward full implementation. At the heart of the PRIMA mission is a highly sensitive far-infrared space telescope designed to observe cosmic objects and phenomena that remain hidden from conventional optical telescopes. Many important astronomical processes take place within dense clouds of dust and gas. These cosmic environments often obscure visible light, making it difficult for scientists to study the formation of stars, planets and galaxies.

Far-infrared observations offer a way to penetrate these dusty regions and reveal processes that would otherwise remain largely inaccessible. The PRIMA programme represents more than a new aerospace contract. It highlights the growing importance of advanced spacecraft platforms, precision engineering and integrated mission operations in enabling ambitious scientific exploration. As NASA continues to expand its astrophysics programme, missions such as PRIMA will play an important role in addressing unanswered questions about the origins and evolution of the universe.

With its far-infrared observation capabilities, international industrial collaboration and support from experienced space technology providers, PRIMA has the potential to open a new window into the cosmos. The programme further strengthens its position as a key technology partner in NASA’s scientific exploration efforts. For the wider scientific community, it represents another promising step towards understanding the complex processes that shaped the universe and continue to influence its evolution today.

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Two-way spacecraft refueling port costs just $1, set for first-ever orbital xenon testPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.