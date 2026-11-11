BAE Digital Intelligence Graduate Amy Havers Suicide Imposter Syndrome

Inquest reveals BAE Digital Intelligence graduate Amy Havers died by suicide after suffering imposter syndrome despite positive performance reviews at the UK cyber security firm.

Amy Havers, a 22-year-old graduate who secured a position at BAE Digital Intelligence immediately after completing her degree, died by suicide while battling severe imposter syndrome. The inquest into her death revealed that despite receiving consistent positive performance feedback during her role as a Business Analyst, she became convinced she was failing compared to her peers.

Academic Excellence and Career Entry

Havers attended the University of Bristol between 2022 and 2025, graduating with a high 2:1 degree in Business and Management. Her academic success led to a summer internship at the tech company, which resulted in a job offer starting in September of last year. She entered the workforce with no prior history of depression or relevant medical issues before joining the organization.

Also read Dr. Amy Wechsler Introduces Her First Product Line

Workplace Performance and Mental Health Decline

Her father, Lee Havers, stated that his daughter felt unable to perform well relative to other graduates at the firm. This perception persisted even after she consulted a therapist, who could not convince her that her perceived deficiencies were merely psychological. The Oxfordshire Coroners' Court heard how she transformed from a bright and happy individual into someone who repeatedly told family members she wanted to leave her job.

Relationship Support and Distress Signals

Daniel Hudson, her boyfriend of three years and a nuclear engineer, described their relationship as perfect until her work struggles began. He reported that she would call him crying for up to 45 minutes on her commute home, believing colleagues were lying about her good performance. He noted she felt she was burdening others with her emotional state and expressed feelings of inadequacy throughout her tenure.

Advertisement

Last Weekend and Final Moments

During a visit to the family home in Sonning Common, south Oxfordshire, in July, Hudson observed extreme stress levels. Havers repeated phrases indicating she could not continue in her role, including saying so in front of her father. Hudson left an encouraging note reading "You can do this" before departing, unaware that she had already sent a distressing Snapchat message showing her crying earlier that day.

Inquest Verdict and Company Response

Coroner Joanna Coleman recorded a verdict of suicide, confirming toxicology tests were negative for substances. Police and air ambulance crews attempted CPR upon discovery but could not revive her. A spokesman for BAE Systems expressed deep sadness, stating Havers was highly regarded and that her contribution to the business would not be forgotten by those who knew her.