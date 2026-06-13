Badminton House to Host RHS Flagship Flower Show in 2026 as Duchess Prepares Historic Gardens

The Duchess of Beaufort discusses the immense challenge and excitement of hosting the Royal Horticultural Society's new major flower show at Badminton House, set to become Britain's largest and rotate annually with Hampton Court. The estate's horticultural legacy, dating back to 17th-century botanist Mary Beaufort, meets modern ambitions for community growth and economic development, with the event expected to draw 150,000 visitors and support a long-term job-creation strategy.

The historic Badminton House in Gloucestershire is preparing to host the Royal Horticultural Society's new flagship flower show in July 2026, marking the first time the event will take place outside the traditional Hampton Court location.

The Duchess of Beaufort, Georgia Somerset, acknowledges the significant challenge of transforming the private family gardens into a venue capable of accommodating up to 150,000 visitors, describing it as a thrilling but daunting task. The estate, spanning 52,000 acres, is already home to renowned events like the Badminton Horse Trials and has served as a filming location for major productions such as Bridgerton.

Under the current Duke and Duchess, the estate is pursuing a long-term strategy to expand local employment from 300 to 800 jobs by 2040, with the RHS show acting as a catalyst for broader economic development, including new ventures like a farm shop and wedding venue. The Duchess has assembled her small, predominantly female gardening team for the extensive preparations, emphasizing their shared love of a challenge and noting that the vast estate ensures parking will not be an issue.

The gardens themselves are steeped in botanical history, originally shaped by Mary Beaufort, a pioneering 17th-century botanist whose brother founded Kew Gardens. The current Duchess is building on this legacy while adapting the grounds for a modern public spectacle. The choice of Badminton by the RHS reflects a strategic shift to engage audiences beyond London, leveraging its central location within a half-hour drive of a million people.

The event will alternate annually with Hampton Court, starting in 2026, and is expected to draw gardening enthusiasts from across the country to the Cotswolds. The family, known for their down-to-earth approach-the Duke is the lead singer of a local band and author of a bestselling memoir-aims to balance tradition with innovation, ensuring the estate remains a vibrant part of the local community.

Beyond the flower show, the estate is diversifying its portfolio, with recent film and television productions driving additional revenue and global attention. The Duke, Harry Somerset, inherited the title in 2017 and married Georgia the following year; together they have modernized operations while honoring the estate's royal connections, which include inspiration for both Charles II and Charles III.

Their approach is characterized by a blend of aristocratic heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, seeking to preserve Badminton's historic character while securing its future through sustainable growth and public engagement. The upcoming RHS event represents both a massive logistical undertaking and a unique opportunity to showcase centuries-old gardens to a wider audience, promising significant economic and horticultural impact for the region





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Badminton House RHS Flower Show Duchess Of Beaufort Hampton Court Gardening Stately Home Cotswolds Horticulture Estate Management British Royalty

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