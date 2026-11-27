Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch declares Newark a key battleground seat, targeting reform defector Robert Jenrick. Sir Mark Spencer runs against him amid deep party fractures and new candidate covenants.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has explicitly identified the Newark constituency as a primary battleground for the upcoming general election, signaling a direct campaign against former colleague Robert Jenrick. The announcement was made during a speech delivered in Newark, the very seat Jenrick previously won as a Conservative before defecting to Reform UK earlier this year. Badenoch expressed strong anticipation for the electoral contest, stating she looks forward to watching the results roll in on election night with Jenrick's defeat in mind.

Tactical Focus on Jenrick Defection

Robert Jenrick defeated Kemi Badenoch in the 2024 Conservative leadership contest before leaving the party to join Nigel Farage's Reform UK outfit. This defection created significant friction between the Conservative and Reform movements, leading to a firm resolve within the Conservative Party to remove Jenrick from the House of Commons. The party has selected Sir Mark Spencer, a former minister who served as the Member of Parliament for the neighboring Sherwood constituency from 2010 to 2024, to challenge Jenrick directly in this critical Nottinghamshire seat.

Also read Andy Burnham Blushes as Kemi Badenoch Attacks Max Balegde Video at PMQs

Badenoch Confirms Election Timeline

During her address to supporters in Newark, Badenoch warned that the next general election could occur much sooner than the public currently expects. She emphasized the historical significance of the constituency, noting that it has been won by the Conservatives at every election in the twenty-first century. Badenoch declared her confidence in reclaiming this stronghold, asserting that the party will win the seat again regardless of the current political turmoil caused by high-profile defections.

Polling Data and Three-Way Margins

Despite the Conservative determination, the political landscape in Newark presents complex challenges for the party. Recent polling conducted by the Electoral Calculus website indicates that while Conservative and Reform voters combined could secure more than 50 percent of the total vote, the split between the two right-wing parties may inadvertently benefit the Labour Party. This dynamic transforms Newark from a traditional safe seat into a volatile three-way marginal contest, where a divided opposition could hand the victory to Labour.

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New Candidate Covenant Requirements

In addition to targeting specific opponents, the Conservative leadership has introduced a new covenant for prospective parliamentary candidates. Sir Mark Spencer was the first individual to sign this agreement live on television, committing to oppose Net Zero laws and support leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. The covenant also mandates backing for a smaller state and benefits reform as conditions for standing as a Conservative candidate in the next election.

Party Discipline and Future Outlook

While Badenoch stated she does not wish to lose any of the current one hundred eighteen Conservative MPs, she clarified that the new covenant is a mandatory requirement for future candidacy. She acknowledged that some incumbents might choose not to sign, but emphasized that those who refuse will be barred from standing as Conservatives. Reform UK has dismissed the strategic focus on Newark, with a spokesman telling Politico that the choice of location suggests the Conservative leadership feels politically rattled.