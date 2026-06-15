Badenoch Stakes North Sea Industry's Future on Aberdeen South By-Election

In a charged political atmosphere, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has framed the Aberdeen South by-election as a decisive battle for the survival of the North Sea oil and gas sector, directly accusing Labour and the SNP of destroying livelihoods through anti-industry policies. The contest, set for Thursday, has drawn national attention as parties clash over energy transitions, windfall taxes, and the economic future of Aberdeen. With Conservative candidate Douglas Lumsden-an industry veteran-at the center, the race is portrayed as a referendum on whether Scotland will embrace common sense or 'net zero zealotry'.

Kemi Badenoch has asserted that a Conservative victory in the upcoming Aberdeen South by-election would represent a triumph for oil and gas workers in Scotland 's North East.

In a vigorous critique of both Labour and the Scottish National Party, she accused them of pursuing policies that threaten to dismantle the North Sea industry, describing their stance as the economics of the madhouse. Badenoch specifically pointed to the influence of net zero zealots within both the Scottish Government at Holyrood and the UK Government in Westminster, claiming their efforts are deliberately strangling the sector.

She linked these policies directly to economic decline in Aberdeen, citing falling house prices and the deterioration of Union Street as evidence. The by-election, scheduled for Thursday, has become a focal point for debate over the future of North Sea oil and gas. It was triggered by the resignation of former SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who left his Commons seat after winning a place in the Scottish Parliament.

Badenoch, writing in the Daily Mail, emphasized that opposing new drilling licenses is economically irrational and framed the contest as a choice between common sense and ideological destruction. Her campaign visit to Aberdeen South included a rally where she argued that electing the Conservative candidate, Douglas Lumsden, would provide a vital boost-a kiss of life-to the strugglingindustry and help rejuvenate the local economy.

Lumsden, who has two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, is presented as a knowledgeable advocate who understands the industry's needs. Badenoch stressed that a win for Lumsden would send a powerful message to both the SNP and Labour about the importance of supporting the energy sector.

The political landscape in Aberdeen South has shifted significantly since the 2024 general election, where Stephen Flynn secured victory with 32.8 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of Labour on 24.7 percent and the Conservatives on 24.4 percent. Recent trends indicate a sharp decline in Labour support, largely due to controversy over its policy to ban new oil and gas licenses-a position that has alienated many in the region reliant on the industry.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have strengthened their position, particularly after performing well in neighboring constituencies during the latest Holyrood elections. Douglas Lumsden himself was elected to the Scottish Parliament last month via the North East Scotland regional list, having come within 943 votes of defeating SNP incumbent Gillian Martin in Aberdeenshire East.

The Conservatives are now concentrating on uniting pro-UK voters who previously supported other parties, aiming to consolidate opposition to the SNP and prevent vote splitting that could ultimately favor the nationalist candidate Richard Thomson. Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay characterized the by-election as a direct referendum on the future of North Sea oil and gas, praising Badenoch and Lumsden as staunch defenders of the industry.

He urged voters who support the union to unite behind the Conservative candidate, warning that fragmenting the anti-SNP vote would risk returning an MP who does not back oil and gas jobs. On the campaign trail, Stephen Flynn-now the SNP's Economy Secretary-defended his party's record and attacked opponents. He criticized Reform UK politicians for suggesting oil and gas reserves are infinite and for dismissing the need for a managed energy transition, including support for renewables, carbon capture, and storage projects.

Flynn also took aim at the Conservatives, reminding voters that it was a Tory government that originally introduced the energy profits levy, commonly known as the windfall tax, on North Sea operators. The debate encapsulates a broader national conflict between economic pragmatism and environmental ambition, with Aberdeen South serving as a microcosm of the UK's energy dilemmas. The outcome will likely influence how parties address the balance between energy security, job preservation, and climate targets in Scotland's key industrial region





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Aberdeen South By-Election Kemi Badenoch North Sea Oil And Gas SNP Labour Party Energy Profits Levy Net Zero Scotland Oil Industry Douglas Lumsden

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