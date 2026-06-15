Badenoch Issues Ultimatum to Starmer: Deliver Defence Funding or Resign

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded Prime Minister Keir Starmer either fulfil his defence spending pledges or resign, presenting three key tests for the upcoming Defence Investment Plan amid a crisis sparked by resignations at the Ministry of Defence.

Kemi Badenoch delivered a stern ultimatum to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, demanding he honour his commitments to defence spending or step down.

The Conservative leader characterised the Labour government as a "major threat to our national security" following the resignations of Defence Secretary John Healey and his deputy Al Carns. Their departures were triggered by disputes over funding pledges for the Armed Forces, highlighting acute tensions within the government over military investment. Badenoch accused Starmer of repeatedly claiming that the defence of the realm is his top priority while failing to deliver the necessary financial backing.

She proposed a politically significant offer: Conservative MPs would lend their votes to support the government's planned welfare cuts, thereby freeing up funds for defence. In return, she set out three non-negotiable conditions that must be met in the forthcoming Defence Investment Plan (DIP).

First, the government must commit to reaching at least 3 per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2030 - an increase requiring approximately £28 billion. Second, the funding must be front-loaded and immediate, not concentrated after the next general election.

Third, the DIP must be truly transformative, focusing on modern capabilities for future conflicts rather than maintaining outdated equipment. Badenoch framed her stance as a matter of political integrity, stating that if Starmer cannot provide the leadership to meet these tests, "he should resign now and make way for a leader who can". Her demands starkly contrast with the reported Fiscal package being prepared by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reports suggest the Chancellor is offering a real-terms increase of £10 billion over four years, a sum described by the former Defence Secretary as inadequate to "give our forces the resources they need". In fact, Badenoch's £28 billion demand is nearly three times that figure. Notably, incoming Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis apparently secured no new cash promises when accepting his post, being told only that he can "reprioritise" within the existing £10 billion envelope.

The political manoeuvring extends beyond immediate defence debates. Badenoch indicated she would extend her offer of parliamentary support to Andy Burnham, should he return to Parliament and potentially seek the Labour leadership, having written to him and other potential candidates. Within the Ministry of Defence, junior minister Luke Pollard explained his decision to stay after Healey's resignation, citing a request from his former boss to maintain continuity.

Pollard claimed to have worked in "lockstep" with Healey in lobbying for more funds and hinted at the budget's inadequacy by welcoming calls for increased spending. He also provided a timeline, stating the DIP would be published before the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7, setting the stage for a critical political showdown over Britain's security commitments and funding realities





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