Badenoch Claims Equality Laws Fueled Fatal Attacks by Cowing Officials

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch asserts that the public sector equality duty has created a culture of fear, preventing authorities from acting on threats due to concerns about racism, and cites the Southport, Nottingham, and Manchester attacks as examples. She proposes repealing the duty to restore blind justice.

In a bold and controversial statement, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has directly linked Britain's equality legislation to some of the nation's most devastating recent crimes.

She argues that the "public sector equality duty," a cornerstone of the Equality Act, has created a culture of fear within public institutions, preventing authorities from intervening in clear warning signs due to an anxiety about being labelled racist or discriminatory. According to Badenoch, this dynamic played a fatal role in events such as the Southport attack, the Nottingham murders, the Manchester Arena bombing, and the long-running scandal of grooming gangs.

She contends that in each case, officials failed to act on credible threats or suspicious behaviour because of an over-correction towards racial sensitivities, a phenomenon she describes as institutions becoming "institutionally incompetent" from worrying too much about "institutional racism.

" Her solution, unveiled in a London speech, is to repeal this specific duty for public bodies, restoring what she frames as the original, colour-blind principle of equality before the law. Badenoch, a former equalities minister, provided specific, visceral examples to bolster her argument. Regarding the Manchester Arena bombing, she suggested security guards may have avoided "racial profiling" the bomber, allowing him to enter unchecked.

For the Nottingham murders, she claimed the perpetrator should have been detained under the Mental Health Act, but authorities were inhibited because his detention would have shown a disproportionate representation of black individuals in mental health units. She also revisited the case of Axel Rudakubana, the Southport attacker, alleging his school's headteacher faced accusations of "racial stereotyping" for raising concerns about him bringing a knife to school, leading to inaction.

Extending her point, she cited the recent murder of Henry Nowak, a teenager stabbed by a man who falsely claimed racism, where initial police bodycam footage showed officers ignoring his pleas.

"These families are all living a life sentence, because others were too scared to raise the alarm," Badenoch stated, painting a picture of a system paralysed by progressive dogma. The policy proposal is a direct assault on a key piece of Labour-era legislation. The public sector equality duty mandates that public bodies must have due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination and advance equality of opportunity for people with protected characteristics, such as race, gender, religion, or disability.

While intended to promote fairness, Badenoch and critics argue it has been weaponised by "Left-wing activists" to push divisive identity politics and enforce rigid diversity initiatives. She championed the classical symbol of justice-Lady Justice blindfolded-as representing a universal, blind application of the law.

"Activists have been taking Lady Justice's blindfold off. They want the law to treat people differently on the basis of identity groups," she warned. Her stance is that equality legislation should be a "shield" protecting individuals from discrimination, not a "sword" used to advance group-based outcomes.

This positions her against both Labour's defence of the Act and the more radical position of Reform UK, which has pledged to repeal the entire Equality Act, a move Badenoch cautions could trigger widespread discrimination. She frames her proposed, targeted repeal as a necessary correction to save lives and restore a truly impartial public service





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