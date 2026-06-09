Badenoch Attacks Equality Duty at Liberal Think-Tank

Kemi Badenoch delivered a forceful speech condemning the public sector equality duty as bureaucratic madness that hampers police and common sense, while visibly unsettling the host institute's chief executive.

Kemi Badenoch , a senior government minister, delivered a pointed critique of identity politics and bureaucratic equality measures at the Institute for Government, a prominent centrist think-tank.

Her target was the public sector equality duty, a legal requirement for public bodies to consider how their policies affect people with protected characteristics. Badenoch argued that this well-intentioned framework had evolved into a counterproductive system of excessive caution and box-ticking, undermining common sense and effective public services.

She cited examples including police officers becoming hesitant to investigate suspects for fear of racism allegations, prisons compensating undeserving inmates on human rights grounds, and perceived inconsistencies in how laws are applied to Travelling communities. Her core message was a commitment to repealing the duty entirely to restore a focus on outcomes rather than process, stating she would not avoid controversy to protect others' children.

The speech's setting at an institution associated with liberal, Blairite governance added a deliberate edge, creating visible tension with the institute's chief executive, Hannah White, who hosted the event. White's body language and subsequent skeptical questions during the Q&A highlighted the ideological divide between the minister's conservative reform agenda and the think-tank's likely inclinations.

Badenoch defended her record as equalities minister, using specialist language to counter media questions and reiterating that her criticism was directed at bureaucracy and senior leadership, not frontline officers. The broader discussion extended to a recent knife attack in Belfast, where Secretary of State Hilary Benn faced scrutiny from unionist MPs for withholding the attacker's identity and immigration status.

Benn's refusal to disclose this information, framed as a matter of due process, was challenged by MPs like Jim Allister who connected the incident to broader cultural tensions, using terms like 'alien culture' and referencing the alleged method of beheading. This exchange underscored the national debate about immigration, integration, and security that intersects with Badenoch's critique of institutional approaches to equality





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Kemi Badenoch Public Sector Equality Duty Institute For Government Hannah White Identity Politics Bureaucracy Police Hilary Benn Belfast Knife Attack Immigration

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