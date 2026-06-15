Badenoch: Aberdeen By-election a Battle for North Sea Oil and Gas Workers

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has made the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry the central issue in the Aberdeen South by-election, attacking Labour and SNP policies as economically destructive and calling for a vote to protect jobs and the regional economy.

Kemi Badenoch has asserted that a Conservative victory in the upcoming Aberdeen South by-election would represent a triumph for oil and gas workers in Scotland's North East.

In a forceful critique, she accused both the Labour Party and the Scottish National Party of pursuing policies that are destroying livelihoods in the region, labeling their approach as the economics of the madhouse. She specifically blamed net zero zealots within both the Holyrood and Westminster governments for attempting to eradicate the North Sea oil and gas industry, pointing to consequences such as falling house prices in Aberdeen and the decline of its historic Union Street.

Her comments preceded a final campaign visit to the constituency ahead of the Thursday vote, which was triggered by the resignation of former SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn after his election to the Scottish Parliament. Writing in the Daily Mail, Badenoch declared that a win for the Scottish Conservatives would be a win for common sense and for the industry's workforce. She also condemned Labour's maintenance of the energy profits levy, a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

At a rally in Aberdeen South, she argued that electing her party's candidate, Douglas Lumsden, who has two decades of experience in the sector, would give the North Sea industry a vital boost and help revitalize Aberdeen's economy. The by-election campaign has been dominated by the future of the oil and gas industry.

In the 2024 general election, Stephen Flynn won the seat with 32.8 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of Labour on 24.7 percent and the Conservatives on 24.4 percent. Since then, Labour's support is reported to have collapsed due to its policy banning new oil and gas licences, while the Conservatives have positioned themselves as the main challenger to the SNP following recent Holyrood elections.

Douglas Lumsden, the Tory candidate, was elected to the Scottish Parliament last month through the regional list for North East Scotland after falling just 943 votes short of winning the Aberdeenshire East constituency. In nearby seats, Stephen Flynn also only narrowly defeated Conservative Liam Kerr. The Conservatives are now focusing on uniting pro-UK voters who previously supported other parties to defeat SNP candidate Richard Thomson.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay framed the by-election as a direct referendum on the North Sea industry, urging pro-UK voters to consolidate behind Lumsden to avoid splitting the vote and inadvertently re-electing an SNP MP. Stephen Flynn, now the SNP's Economy Secretary, campaigned in Aberdeen South before traveling to the World Cup in a personal capacity.

He criticized both Reform UK and the Conservatives, noting that Reform politicians claim oil and gas will last forever and want to scrap renewables jobs, while Tory politicians introduced the windfall tax they now oppose. Flynn argued that a balanced approach, including carbon capture and storage and an orderly energy transition, is necessary. The intense focus on energy policy reflects the deep economic anxieties in Aberdeen, a city historically reliant on the North Sea.

Voters are being presented with starkly different visions: one from the SNP and Conservatives emphasizing the immediate importance of the oil and gas sector, and another from Labour advocating a quicker shift towards renewables. The outcome will signal the political temperature on the UK's energy transition and could have significant implications for regional economic strategy and party fortunes heading into the next general election





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Aberdeen South By-Election Kemi Badenoch North Sea Oil And Gas SNP Labour Party Energy Policy Net Zero Windfall Tax Douglas Lumsden Stephen Flynn

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