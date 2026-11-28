Macy's held its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, after a nor'easter forced the first weather postponement in its history. New balloons and returning classics sailed down Sixth Avenue in gentler winds.

Macy's held its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, two days after a nor'easter forced the first weather postponement in the event's history.

100th Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns

The parade stepped off at 8:30 a.m. on Sixth Avenue under cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Thick crowds lined the route to watch the iconic balloons, including replicas from the earliest days of the 100-year-old tradition. The Blue Hippopotamus sailed in the parade for the first time since 1931. Felix the Cat, who debuted in 1927, returned after a decade-long absence.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday, November 28, 2026

New balloons also took flight, including Bluey, Billie Brightpaw and Snoopy in his Joe Cool regalia. The Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey balloon floated past Columbus Circle during the event. Conditions proved perfect for balloon flying. Wind gusts hovered around 17 mph at the start of the parade and died down to just 12 mph by the time Santa Claus reached Herald Square.

That was a far cry from the 54 mph peak gusts recorded on Thanksgiving, which forced Macy's to postpone the parade over weather for the first time in its history. The postponement created a logistical nightmare for thousands of performers and tourists who had planned trips to New York. In the end, there was very little change to the parade lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macy's own Great American Marching Band had to drop out after it proved impossible to reschedule flights for its 400 members from across the country. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band headed home to perform in Saturday's Iron Bowl football game against Auburn in Tuscaloosa.

The James F. Byrnes Rebel Regiment marching band drummed up 275,000 dollars in donations to stay the extra two days in New York, and some family members who joined spent an estimated 1,000 dollars each to watch the high schoolers play. If the kids are in it, we're gonna be here, Heather Towner, 48, told The Post from a prime viewing spot she claimed at 4:30 a.m. Representatives for Broadway shows including The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked and Hamilton said their performers took part Saturday.

The University of Connecticut's marching band, set to perform for the first time, also made the rescheduled event. Rapper LL Cool J and singer Gloria Gaynor were added to the lineup after the postponement was announced. Gaynor performed her legendary song I Will Survive atop the equally iconic Tom Turkey float. Linda Akhavein witnessed the parade in person for the first time Saturday after spending 45 years working for Macy's in San Francisco.

Fans Rearrange Travel for Event

The recent retiree was crying when she heard the parade was postponed, but rearranged her trip despite 1,000 dollars in fees for herself, her son, daughter and son-in-law. It was well worth it, she said. It's absolutely amazing. It's surreal.

I would come back, 100%. For one Bronx native, the postponement did not affect her travel plans, but she still arrived in Manhattan at 2 a.m. to carry on her annual beautiful Christmas tradition. I've been living here for 50 years and I've been coming to the parade for 30 years, no matter the weather, rain, snow, wind, Annie Martinez, 73, said. The delay also had a silver lining for one youngster.

Sarah Collins and her youngest son had planned a New York weekend trip to celebrate his recent 12th birthday. Because their flight from Florida arrived Friday, the parade was not part of their original plans. Now it was, and he was excited. It's been his lifelong wish to go to New York and see all the Christmas stuff, she said in a message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The postponement decision followed consultation with city officials about the severe weather, Macy's said in a statement. The company said the move was made out of an abundance of caution. Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized, the company said.

At a news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday's winds were strong enough to snap tree limbs and down power lines, and he stressed that rescheduling was the right call. Now, I know that many New Yorkers, myself included, as well as millions around the world, were looking forward to the parade being held tomorrow, he said. Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man soar down our streets and has taken in Garfield floating down Sixth Avenue.

And I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday. The city's emergency management agency warned residents about the possible storm, and officials banned empty tractor-trailers from bridges Thursday morning because of the wind. NBC, which airs the parade, said it instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

Officials Defend Weather Decision

The parade's iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced. Macy's representatives had repeatedly put off interviews on-site, raising eyebrows among the city's news media ahead of the official postponement. Will Coss, a Macy's executive, said organizers worked with bands and other performers and were optimistic that we're going to be able to maintain the parade that we set out to produce and to deliver to New York City on Thanksgiving.

Everyone understands what we're up against and is rallying behind us to create the best and most successful 100th parade, he said. A spokesperson for the retail giant said it was the first time the event had been postponed. It was canceled for three years, in 1942, 1943 and 1944, during World War II, the spokesperson said. The parade balloons had been grounded only once due to weather, in 1971.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route. The rules were put in place after high winds sent a balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma.

Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds. Associated Press journalists Jennifer Peltz, Mark Kennedy and Joseph B. Frederick in New York and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.