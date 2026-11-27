Vince Vaughn returns as Andrew Yancy in Bad Monkey Season 2, battling organized crime and a state attorney. Watch the new season on Apple TV starting December 2.

Vince Vaughn returns to the screen as Andrew Yancy in the highly anticipated second season of the dark crime comedy series Bad Monkey, which premieres on Apple TV beginning December 2. The series continues to follow the disgraced former detective who has been demoted to the role of a restaurant health inspector following a violent incident with his partner's former lover.

Season Two Plot And Main Characters

Andrew Yancy is portrayed as a complex figure who combines the duties of a dedicated restaurant inspector with a lingering passion for law enforcement and a deep affection for animals. His irreverent and sarcastic personality remains a central driving force in the narrative as he navigates the challenges of his new career path while dealing with personal complications.

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The second season introduces Yvonne Strahovski as an ambitious state attorney who presents Yancy with a potential pathway back into the police force. She pairs him with a meticulous forensic accountant to tackle a significant issue involving organized crime in Florida, a move that places Yancy in direct conflict with powerful criminal elements.

At the center of this new conflict is Spencer, a notorious crime boss played by John Malkovich, known for his use of sophisticated vocabulary and ruthless methods. Yancy must navigate the dangerous waters of Spencer's organization while simultaneously managing his own internal struggles and unresolved romantic feelings for his former partner.

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Cast And Character Dynamics

Natalie Martinez reprises her role as Rosa Campesino, the coroner who became Yancy's primary partner in both professional investigations and personal life during the first season. Their relationship took a significant turn at the end of the previous season, and Yancy continues to grapple with the aftermath of their separation as he begins this new chapter.

John Ortiz also returns as Rogelio, a longtime friend and former colleague who provides support and historical context to Yancy's ongoing cases. The dynamic between these three characters forms the emotional core of the series, blending humor with the serious stakes of criminal investigation.

Scott Glenn appears as Yancy's aging father, adding another layer of personal drama to the protagonist's life. Additionally, an unorthodox animal relocation expert joins the cast, further emphasizing the show's unique blend of procedural crime elements with quirky character interactions and situational comedy.

Release Date And Viewing Information

The second season of Bad Monkey will be available exclusively on the Apple TV streaming platform starting on December 2. Fans can expect the show to maintain its signature style of dark humor and twisty mystery storytelling that characterized the first season's reception.

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The first season established the premise where Yancy, despite his demotion to inspecting establishments for dead cockroaches, found himself embroiled in a complex murder case involving a severed arm. His investigation led him to uncover schemes involving a Caribbean Obeah queen, a Medicare fraud, and a real estate conspiracy, all linked to a notorious monkey.

The new season expands on these themes by introducing high-stakes organized crime battles and bureaucratic hurdles that test Yancy's resolve. The collaboration with the state attorney and the forensic accountant marks a shift in how Yancy approaches his goal of reinstatement, forcing him to work within a system that is often at odds with his unconventional methods.

Viewers can anticipate a continuation of the sharp dialogue and intricate plotting that defined the show's initial run. The return of the beloved cast members and the introduction of new antagonists promise to deliver a season filled with action, misadventure, and the signature wit that has become synonymous with the character of Andrew Yancy.