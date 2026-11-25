Bad Lieutenant Tokyo arrives in US theaters March 5, 2027. Takashi Miike directs new installment featuring Shun Oguri and Lily James, continuing the franchise without Nicolas Cage.

The Bad Lieutenant franchise expands to Japan with the announcement that Bad Lieutenant Tokyo will arrive in U.S. theaters on March 5, 2027. This release date was confirmed by Variety, marking the next chapter in a series known for reinventing its lead character across different global locations. The film, produced by Neon, previously made its international debut two months ago at the Toronto International Film Festival and has already screened in Japan.

Director Takashi Miike Leads New Tokyo Chapter

Takashi Miike has officially taken over the directorial duties for this installment, stepping in from Abel Ferrara and Werner Herzog who helmed the previous entries. Daisuke Tengan is credited with writing the script for this new thriller. The production team includes a diverse group of executive producers such as Paula Paizes, Peter Watson, Ivan Kelava, Nobuyuki Iinuma, Yuzo Kuwahara, Max Loeb, Tetsu Fujimura, Tom Quinn, Mike Apgar, Kristen Figeroid, Sarah Colvin, Alainée Kent, and Laurel Charnetsky.

Also read Takashi Miike’s ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’ Sets March 2027 Release Date

Cast Features Shun Oguri and Lily James

The film introduces a completely new cast, maintaining the tradition of swapping out the primary actor for each sequel. Shun Oguri stars as Lieutenant Yabuki, the titular character who is a police detective hunting a murderer in Tokyo. Lily James plays FBI Agent Gwen Birgssen, who is investigating a missing tourist from the United States. The supporting cast includes Shotaro Mamiya, Liv Morgan, Shūhei Nomura, Nanase Nishino, Takanori Iwata, Jun Murakami, Jun Kunimura, and Hiroshi Tachi.

Plot Involves Cross-Border FBI Investigation

Lieutenant Yabuki struggles to keep his drug and gambling addictions secret while pursuing a killer. His investigation intersects with the case of Agent Birgssen, who is looking for a missing politician's daughter. The narrative reveals a shocking connection between the two separate cases, blending local crime with international intrigue. The movie runs for 108 minutes and is categorized under the Action, Thriller, and Crime genres.

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Critical Reception Divides Audience and Critics

Bad Lieutenant Tokyo currently holds a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing it as a disaster, lazy, and dull. Reviewers have pointed out a muddled plot and an unfocused vision, labeling it the weakest installment in the franchise to date. In comparison, the original 1992 film received a Certified Fresh rating of 76%, while Bad Lieutenant Port of Call New Orleans earned an 86%. The audience score for the 1992 original was 74%, whereas the 2009 sequel with Nicolas Cage scored a divisive 57%.

Nicolas Cage Focuses on True Detective Season 5

Nicolas Cage will not appear in this new installment, allowing him to focus on other major projects. He is scheduled to spend 2027 filming True Detective season 5. Cage previously starred in Bad Lieutenant Port of Call New Orleans, which was released 17 years after the original Harvey Keitel film. His extensive filmography includes roles in Moonstruck, The Rock, Face/Off, and National Treasure, alongside his Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas. The new film aims to establish its own identity separate from the earlier iterations.