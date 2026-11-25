NEON announces Takashi Miike's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo starring Shun Oguri and Lily James, premiering at TIFF and hitting US theaters on March 5, 2027.

NEON has officially announced the upcoming crime thriller Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, confirming a theatrical release date of March 5, 2027. The studio shared the news on the social media platform X, declaring that a new chapter begins with this installment directed by Takashi Miike. The film brings together a diverse international cast including Shun Oguri, Lily James, and Liv Morgan for a story set in Japan.

Filmmaker Vision and Cast Details

Takashi Miike serves as the director for this US-Japan co-production, describing the narrative as a strange and sad story about troubled people caught in a city with no easy escape. Miike previously collaborated with screenwriter Matt Tengan on acclaimed films such as Audition and 13 Assassins. The ensemble cast also features Japanese actors Shotaro Mamiya, Shuhei Nomura, Nanase Nishino, Yuka Kouri, Takanori Iwata, Keisuke Watanabe, Hideo Nakano, and Jun Murakami. Veteran performers Jun Kunimura and Hiroshi Tachi round out the supporting roles.

Also read Takashi Miike’s ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’ From Neon Gets Early 2027 Release

Plot Summary and Character Roles

The narrative follows Tokyo detective Yabuki, portrayed by Shun Oguri, as he investigates a killer connected to organized crime. His case becomes intertwined with the search for Megan Lovesey, played by Liv Morgan, an American tourist who has gone missing. Liv Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, appears in the role of the missing tourist. FBI agent Gwen Birgssen, played by Lily James, leads the parallel search efforts to locate Megan.

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Production Background and Premiere History

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2026. The project was produced by Jeremy Thomas, Sam Pressman, Naoaki Kitajima, and Misako Saka. It serves as the third entry in the franchise, following the 1992 original and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, which starred Nicolas Cage in 2009. The new installment moves the story from New Orleans to Japan, featuring a completely different set of characters and cultural context.

Release Strategy and Distribution Plans

NEON will distribute the film in US theaters on March 5, 2027. The announcement included a short promotional video revealing the title and directing credit. The footage features a shirtless man seen from behind with detailed tattoos across his back. Red graphics appear over the dark, teal-lit visuals before the film's title is revealed. This strategic rollout builds anticipation for the international crime thriller ahead of its 2027 release.