Bad knees? Runners switching to ‘fun workout’ you can do in front of the TV — it’s 57% off

Enjoy a serious burn without the strain.

The compact contraption, which weighs just 12 pounds and stows easily, has racked up thousands of rave reviews, with many users claiming it delivers a “fun workout” that works the whole body without putting too much pressure on the knees or joints.

, and some users have even boasted that it’s “easy enough to use” in front of the TV or while reading a book — a true multitasker’s dream.

“I used it for 10 minutes, and it definitely is a good workout, has a small footprint, and is easier on my knees than running,” one reviewer shared, adding, “It’s also sturdy and solid. ” Merach’s design is what makes it particularly suited to those looking to reduce strain. The platform is sturdy, and the lateral rocking motion is meant to minimize impact while still helping users improve their balance.

It also features a whisper-quiet motor and offers a 330-pound weight capacity. Strengthen your core with this fun and effective ab rolling wheel that targets your abdominals, hip flexors and back muscles. Get a hold of your health with the Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker — providing real-time health metrics and data to supercharge your routine. Compact, sleek, and simple, this under-desk elliptical lets you get some movement in — even when you’re seated and multiasking.

, New York Post Commerce Writer/Reporter. As a health-forward member of Gen Z, Miska seeks out experts to weigh in on the benefits, safety and designs of both trending and tried-and-true fitness equipment, workout clothing, dietary supplements and more. Taking matters into her own hands, Miska intrepidly tests wellness products, ranging from– often with her adorable toddler by her side. Before joining The Post, Miska covered lifestyle and consumer topics for the U.S. Sun and The Cannon Beach Gazette.





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