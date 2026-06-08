A description of Bad Bunny's residency in Madrid, including number of concerts, guest artists, and surveys to make the performance one of the biggest musical events of the summer in Spain

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Bad Bunny Madrid Residency Guest Artists Surveys Biggest Musical Events Spain

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