Bad Bunny's Latest Drop with Adidas is His Most Stylish to Date & Reps Puerto Rico with Pride

Bad Bunny x Adidas just dropped Ballerina style shoes in a new colorway called vivid red. Here's how to find, shop and buy the sleek sneaker online.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.in vivid red during his sold-out residency in Puerto Rico.

According to a press release from Adidas, the Ballerina color scheme was inspired by “the vibrant bloom of Puerto Rico’s Flamboyán trees as they flower in late May. ”Here's How to Watch Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem Requiem' Concert Film Online for Free Clint Black's New Book Tells His Story of Stardom in Country Music: Here's Where to Get Your Copy Online Textured suede uppers give way to bungee-cord laces, keeping the shoes more securely fastened to the feet than traditional closures.

This is a slim, streamlined silhouette designed for everyday wear that looks very similar to Adidas’ Taekwondo shoe released in thebecause it is a sporty take on dancerly footwear and one that you can wear more frequently without damage, unlike a less-structured ballet flat made of flimsier materials. You’ll get more mileage out of a shoe like this because of its sturdy construction.

We also recommend thebecause the color isn’t already available in Adidas’ Ballerina line, and is vastly different in color from anything the artist hasother collaborative styles the musician has had a hand in creating . The current resale value of the shoe is astronomical, nearly $700 on sites such as StockX, GOAT, Stadium Goods or Farfetch. With all the hype surrounding the BADBO 1.0, it’s likely this new Ballerina shoe will go just as fast.

You’ll want to buy while you can before it gets marked up for high prices on resale sites. Originally launched in 2025, Adidas’ Ballerina comes in many forms, from pink satin like your standard ballet shoe, to a lace-up low top. There are even models with crisscrossing velcro straps that wear similarly to a Mary Jane. Bad Bunny’s first Ballerina model launched back in 2025 in a bold gold colorway.

Similar to his latest vivid red creation, the bold gold Ballerina featured suede touches but came in a yellow gold hue. The two first partnered up in March 2021 with an inaugural launch of The First Cafe, a coffee-inspired Adidas Forum Buckle Low.

Since then, they have come together on numerous occasions to give fans and followers styles all inspired by Bad Bunny’s style, music and swagger, including the Adidas AdiRacer GT, Adidas Forum Powerphase and, our personal favorite, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor.





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