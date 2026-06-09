Bad Bunny Meets with Pope Leo XIV in Madrid

Bad Bunny met with Pope Leo XIV at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on Monday, June 8, as part of the Pope's official visit to Spain. The meeting was the result of weeks of speculation following the Pope's massive gathering with the diocesan community in the city.

Bad Bunny met with Pope Leo XIV at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on Monday, June 8, as part of the Pope's official visit to Spain.

The meeting was the result of weeks of speculation following the Pope's massive gathering with the diocesan community in the city. Bad Bunny was in Madrid as part of his 10-concert residency at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, which is part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. The Puerto Rican superstar attended the meeting accompanied by family members and others who were also received by the Pope.

Several photos were taken with mobile phones during the audience, although no official image has been made public so far. The meeting was part of a series of private encounters the Pope held during his stay in Madrid, and it coincided with a day off for Bad Bunny, who is set to return to the stage on June 10, 11, 14 and 15 to complete his final dates scheduled in the capital city





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Bad Bunny Pope Leo XIV Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

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