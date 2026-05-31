Bad Bunny Kicks Off 10-Date Madrid Residency with Sold-Out Show

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has kicked off his 10-date Madrid residency at a completely sold-out Riyadh Air Metropolitano with a journey through some of the biggest hits in his catalog. The concert featured a mix of celebratory moments, cultural references and expressions of gratitude to a crowd that accompanied him song after song.

Bad Bunny kicked off his 10-date Madrid residency at a completely sold-out Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, May 30, with a journey through some of the biggest hits in his catalog.

Over more than two-and-a-half hours, the Puerto Rican superstar alternated among celebratory moments, cultural references and expressions of gratitude to a crowd that accompanied him song after song. The setlist included hits like La Mudanza, Callaíta, Turista, Tití Me Preguntó, Me Porto Bonito, Yonaguni and Dákiti, with the crowd maintaining their energy throughout the entire evening. During several moments of the show, the star reminded the audience that it had been almost 10 years since he last performed in Madrid.

His previous concert in the capital city was on July 14, 2018, at what was then the WiZink Center. The artist took the opportunity to thank those who have supported him since the beginning of his career. One of the most special moments came during his segment in La Casita, his famous second stage built like a Puerto Rican house, where he spent several minutes interacting with fans in the front rows.

Five fans were selected to join him after repeating the now-iconic phrase Acho, PR es otra cosa, a ritual that has become one of the most recognizable parts of the show. Among the guests who passed through La Casita were actresses Esther Expósito and María León, as well as Italian entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni. Another highly anticipated moment came with Adivino, the show's traditional exclusive song.

The surprise was revealed when Myke Towers appeared on stage to perform the track alongside Bad Bunny, sparking one of the night's biggest ovations. Towers remained onstage for several more minutes and treated the crowd to a medley of hits, including Diosa, Si Se Da, Lala and La Falda. Puerto Rico was ever-present throughout the night, from the participation of Los Pleneros de la Cresta to the artist's constant references to his island.

The audience was filled with pavas, scarves, cayenne flowers and flags from various Latin American countries. Just for today, we are all Puerto Ricans, Benito said during one of the most celebrated moments of the concert. I'm ready to spend the next three weeks here, he added later. The Madrid residency is part of the first leg of the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which began on November 21-22 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to Billboard Boxscore data, the tour has already generated significant revenue, with the Riyadh Air Metropolitano concert being one of the most successful shows of the tour so far





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Bad Bunny Madrid Residency Riyadh Air Metropolitano Puerto Rican Superstar Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

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